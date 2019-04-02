TIBCO NOW Global Tour Sold Out in Singapore

The user conference will feature insightful keynotes and a variety of breakout sessions, educating audience members on fueling innovation with digital transformation in every stage of business processes, and demonstrating how customers can take advantage of the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform. Attendees will learn directly from TIBCO customers, such as DBS Bank, and partners, including Microsoft and Infosys, and more. The event will also provide numerous networking opportunities, with a record number of sponsors at this regional conference. The TIBCO Trailblazer Awards will be presented at the conference, highlighting four exceptional companies that incorporate TIBCO technology and innovation in their business strategies.

"Our continued goal is to empower organizations to innovate and collaborate throughout their digital transformation. In order to unlock your company's potential, it is essential to work as a team, something that TIBCO strives to do in our ecosystem of partners and customers," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "We hope this conference will inspire attendees to bring innovation to their organizations, as they learn from forward-thinking leaders on how to navigate the constantly changing digital landscape."

The event will showcase leading technologies that TIBCO provides to its customers through a series of engaging presentations and activities, such as over 40 breakout sessions, comprehensive trainings with TIBCO professionals, networking opportunities, certification programs, and a Technology Hub, filled with sponsor and TIBCO demos, interactive activations, and networking.

Join TIBCO at its upcoming TIBCO NOW 2019 Global Tour events in Chicago (12-13 June) and London (25-26 September).

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO NOW, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

