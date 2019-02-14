TIBCO Receives Highest Score in Five Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, announced today that it ranked number one in five of six use cases in the Gartner 2019 Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions report. These use cases include B2B Customer Data, Buy-Side Product Data, Sell-Side Product Data, Multidomain master data management, and Multivector master data management. Evaluated for this report, the TIBCO EBX™ solution is a product from Orchestra Networks, recently acquired by TIBCO, which is noted therein.

"We're excited to see what we believe is an improvement in EBX year over year in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions report, as we strive to deliver exceptional products for businesses in every industry," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "Our team continues to work on improving EBX and developing new capabilities based on user feedback in order to deliver the best possible solution for our customers. As a new addition to the TIBCO Connected Intelligence portfolio, we're proud to share the success of EBX with those customers and believe that its recognition in this report underscores our efforts to deliver a comprehensive, robust offering."

TIBCO's innovative EBX™ platform is a single solution to manage, govern, and share all master data, reference data, and metadata assets. Most organizations manage these shared data assets independently, resulting in higher cost, lower agility, and greater risk. The market-leading capabilities of EBX add to the strengths of TIBCO's data management portfolio, including TIBCO® Data Virtualization and TIBCO® MDM .

Gartner's analysis evaluated 14 vendors in this year's report, across 12 capabilities, comparing MDM solutions against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. In Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions, authored by Simon Walker, Alan Dayley, Michael Moran, Bill O'Kane, Sally Parker (11 February 2019), the report notes, "This assessment of critical capabilities for MDM solutions enables a use-case-based approach that data and analytics leaders can reference during vendor evaluation." TIBCO ranked number one in five out of six use cases.

Download a complimentary copy of the full report here: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions.

