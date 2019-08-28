Tiber Health's Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) Uses Advanced Analytics and Rigorous Curriculum to Scale Healthcare Education

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiber Health is opening access to healthcare education to help create more medical professionals in communities that desperately need them. In years past, the high costs, high stress, and high expectations of health science education have caused more students to drop out or fail their Board exams, resulting in a growing shortage of doctors. To combat this, Tiber Health is partnering with universities and just this week, launched their MSMS program at St. Thomas University (Miami) and Saint Xavier University (Chicago).

"What we're doing is using large scale data to create more doctors at an effective rate... costs of medical education have gone bonkers. We need to find a solution to this. Tiber Health's first step is creating the MSMS."

- Dr. David Lenihan

Co-Founder and CEO of Tiber Health

Opportunities for Partner Universities

Tiber Health equips academic institutions and their teams with the ability to market the MSMS curriculum. The methodology offers partner universities the opportunity to expand their health science offerings, add graduate-level STEM programs that can appeal to a more diverse student population, and match medical and pre-health students to their optimal career paths. Tiber Health provides the faculty, material, dynamic class lectures, and live classroom sessions. Partner Universities need to provide the facility and classroom for students to attend the live sessions.

"With Tiber Health's MSMS program, universities can now offer another option to students. In addition to helping students gain acceptance into and succeed in medical school, the MSMS also provides pathways into teaching, health occupations or alternative doctoral healthcare programs."

- Erick Miranda

Vice President of Tiber Health University Partnerships

The curriculum raises the bar for everyone, especially for first-generation and underrepresented students. Partnering with universities allows Tiber Health to scale health science education and make it accessible to areas that need it most.

Sneak Peek at Medical School

Tiber Health's technology-driven MSMS expands and diversifies healthcare education at a fraction of the cost. For students, this means a preview of the first year of medical school that teaches them what to expect in the field. For schools, it is an opportunity to grow health sciences enrollment and potentially create new pathways for students. Upon receiving their MSMS, algorithmic data predicts medical board results for each student.

Methodology That Works

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) in Puerto Rico became a thriving example of Tiber Health's curriculum potential. It has dramatically changed the number of students admitted into medical school and has given students who would otherwise be turned away the opportunity to become physicians.

Board pass rates increased from 62% to over 90%

from 62% to over 90% Medicine degree applications increased by 30.4%

by 30.4% Since 2015, the MSMS graduation rate has been 71.29%

has been 71.29% Residency match rate increased from 85% to 89%

from 85% to 89% 75% of students in our first MSMS class received admission into medical school and outperformed their peers (100% USMLE Board passage rate)

PHSU is experiencing growth that continues to expand the number of new medical professionals in Puerto Rico. This methodology is scalable and schools like St. Thomas University (Miami) and Saint Xavier University (Chicago) are already taking advantage of this opportunity.

Dynamic Flipped Classroom Approach

Founded by a team of educators, medical professionals, financiers, and entrepreneurs, Tiber Health uses a dynamic flipped classroom approach to equip students for their career paths. Students are given the technology and resources to learn on their own before they come to class, so that class time is efficiently spent solving clinical scenarios and having intellectual discussions with their peers and professors. Tiber Health's technology can accurately predict student performance on Board exams. This allows professors to intervene in time to prevent drop-outs. Based on these weekly assessments, professors can customize their lessons to cover specific areas of improvement for students. The MSMS has proven to increase Board pass rates, medical school admission, and retention rates.

Bringing Compassion into Medical Education

The MSMS curriculum delves deeper than just memorizing material and passing a standardized test. The program is successful due to the delivery method of course content, more collaboration in classrooms, and early warning systems that identify problems before they begin. These early warning systems can also provide solutions for minority representation in the medical field and health sciences.

About Tiber Health

Tiber Health is scaling exceptional medical education to bring more healthcare workers to the places that need it the most. The rigorous curricula, predictive data analytics, and focus on cultural competency aspects of healthcare are transforming the way health science is taught and learned. Tiber Health's large scale data is used to create more medical professionals at an effective rate, all while encouraging students to follow their dream career.

