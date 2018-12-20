Tibet Reciprocal Access bill becomes law, marking new era in US-China relationship and US support for Tibetans - International Campaign for Tibet

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act is now law in the US, marking a new era of American support for Tibetans and a challenge to China's oppressive policies in Tibet.

Following unanimous passage by both the House and Senate, President Trump signed the bipartisan bill into law today, Dec. 19, 2018.

The legislation calls for American diplomats, journalists and ordinary citizens to have the same level of access to the Tibet Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas as their Chinese counterparts enjoy in the US.

"By passing this impactful and innovative law, the US let Beijing know that its officials will face real consequences for discriminating against Americans and Tibetans and has blazed a path for other countries to follow," said Matteo Mecacci, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that advocates for human rights for the Tibetan people.

What it does

The law requires the Secretary of State to assess Americans' level of access to Tibet within 90 days and report to Congress identifying the Chinese officials responsible for keeping Americans out of Tibet.

The Secretary will then ban those officials from receiving visas to enter the US.

The law is significant because China takes advantage of open societies like the US to spread its propaganda. Over the past decade, nearly three times as many Chinese delegations visited Western countries compared to the number of Western delegations allowed into Tibet.

"For too long, China has covered up their human rights violations in Tibet by restricting travel. But actions have consequences, and today, we are one step closer to holding the Chinese officials who implement these restrictions accountable," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), who originally introduced the bill.

Why it's needed

The law arrives at a precarious moment inside Tibet. A total of 155 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009, lighting their own bodies on fire in a tragic attempt to draw attention to China's oppression.

The law reflects growing frustration from politicians of both parties and the White House at Beijing's lack of reciprocity on several levels of its relationship with the US.

"With this law, the US sends a strong message to Beijing that it needs to abide by international norms on human rights, not only on trade," Mecacci said. "It is imperative now that it is fully implemented and the movement for reciprocal access to Tibet continues to grow around the world."

