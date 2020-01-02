Tibetan Buddhist Monks to Visit the Coral Springs Museum of Art February 10 Through 16, 2020

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Springs Museum of Art will once again host Tibetan Buddhist monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery from Monday, February 10 through Sunday, February 16, 2020. Over seven days, museum visitors will be able to get a first-hand look at traditional Tibetan Buddhist teachings and artistic expression by partaking in various events and spiritual activities.

"The Coral Springs Museum of Art always looks forward to visits from the members of the Drepung Gomang Monastery, and we are thrilled to once again have such a diverse array of events centered around their time with us," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "It is a privilege to be in their presence and learn about their culture and teachings."

The tour is part of the monks' mission to spread the message of peace, loving kindness, wisdom, and compassion. Each day will be opened and closed with sacred Tibetan chanting, and the monks will also devote themselves daily to the construction of the renowned sand mandala for Chenrezig, the Buddha of compassion. Millions of colored grains of sand will be carefully laid out in detailed patterns and diagrams, which represent sacred textual Buddhist imagery. Upon completion on Sunday, February 16, the mandala will be ceremoniously deconstructed and deposited into a moving waterway, which is believed to spread blessings to the local community.

"Our hope is that the construction of this mandala will reinforce in each of us the value of all living things and encourage us to embrace a stance of balance and compassion," said Andrews.

Additional highlights of the week will include authentic Tibetan artistic workshops as well a Tibetan lunch and dinner prepared by the monks. The lunch will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 12:30 p.m., and the dinner will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. These once in a lifetime culinary events will feature traditional favorites such as momos (dumplings) and naan (leavened flatbread). Artistic workshops will feature the ancient art of butter sculpture, the decoration of mani stones, and daily meditation and dharma hours. A Cultural Pageant Spectacular will occur on Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. and will present costume, ritual dance, song, and chants.

Some events require ticket purchase or pre-registration, and space is limited for workshops and culinary events. To learn more and register, visit http://bit.ly/CSMOAMonks2020. Visitors will also be able to purchase goods from the Tibetan Marketplace which will be located in the museum and offered by the monks throughout their visit.

All contributions from the tour are used to purchase food, housing, and medical supplies for the nearly 2,000 monks at the Drepung Gomang Monastery. Long term goals also support seed funds for income-generating projects aimed at eventual self-sufficiency.

For more information on the Sacred Art Tour and a full schedule, visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org or contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.com.



The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About the Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted over one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke (954) 732-0754 (or)

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE Coral Springs Museum of Art

Related Links

http://www.coralspringsmuseum.org

