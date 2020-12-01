Tibetan Presidential Candidate Kasur Gyari Dolma to Launch Her North America Campaign Tour in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tibetan Presidential Elections is due on the 3rd of January 2021. What is unique about this Electoral exercise is that polling will be taking place simultaneously across almost every continent, given the global footprint of the Tibetan Diaspora! It is a matter of significance that the Tibetan Issue has found mention in the Campaign statements of President-Elect Joe Biden - that he intends to invite HH The Dalai Lama and also to press upon China to resume the Engagement Process with the Tibetan Establishment in exile. Suffice it to say that the appointment of the Special Coordinator for Tibet by the Trump Administration in the midst of his re-election bid too would not have gone unnoticed by China or China watchers. Understandably, these developments have given a boost to the morale of Tibetans both inside and outside Tibet.

Under the leadership of HH The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Democracy in exile has grown from strength to strength over the years. This time round, the palpable excitement surrounding the Presidential Elections is primarily due to the presence of Kasur Gyari Dolma - the lone Female Contender for the Office of President (Sikyong) in a hitherto male bastion! It is clearly evident that the world is now ready for Women Leaders - more than it ever was - case in point US Vice President- elect Kamala Harris!

Kasur Gyari Dolma arrived in New York yesterday as part of her Presidential Campaign tour during the course of which she will meet and interact with members of the Tibetan community here.

Born in a politically inclined Tibetan refugee family in exile (India), Kasur Gyari Dolma has been committed to the Tibetan Issue right from her student days. Her dedicated socio-political activism saw her elected to the Tibetan Parliament at 26 where she further went on to become the Deputy Speaker for two terms - the Highest Office ever held by a Tibetan woman. She has also held the crucial portfolio of Home Minister during which she successfully delivered the first official Government of India Policy defining the Rehabilitation of Tibetans in India.

Given her impeccable credentials as well as her immense popularity at the grassroots level for her hands-on approach to resolving problems directly affecting the lives and livelihood of the Tibetan people in India, it is not surprising that she is being seen as the frontrunner in these Elections. The tremendous connect that she has built with her people over the three decades of exemplary public service has already earned her the epithet of "People's Sikyong"!

Furthermore, her political acumen and impressive networking abilities clearly establishes her as the most well-connected Tibetan politician of our times, very much on the lines of her late brother, Lodi Gyari Rimpoche, Special Envoy of HH The Dalai Lama and architect of the U.S. based International Campaign for Tibet. Together with a powerful message of women's empowerment and gender equality, her presence in the Presidential fray has definitely injected fresh hope of a greater mobilization of international support for the Tibetan Struggle especially to Tibetans inside Tibet.

