Tice Family Statement On Developments In Austin Tice Case

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement from the family of Austin Tice was released today by the National Press Club:

"For years we have pushed for engagement between the US and Syrian governments to help bring our son safely home, so we hope recent reports are accurate. We are deeply grateful to everyone working for Austin's safe return, and his continued absence shows there is more to be done.

- Marc and Debra Tice"

PRESS CONTACT: William McCarren for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7534

SOURCE: NATIONAL PRESS CLUB

SOURCE National Press Club

