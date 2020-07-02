Tickeron Equips New Wave of Day Traders With Crucial Tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, is providing the charge of new traders into the market with the tools and technology they need for a chance of success against Wall Street.

Popular online trading platform Robinhood has seen a historic 3 million new accounts during the first quarter, many of which are millennials inspired by Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy's livestreamed trading sessions. However, Portnoy is leading these novice investors into the market without the necessary tools or guidance to be successful.

"It is virtually impossible to enter the market and begin trading without the appropriate technology or advice. New investors need education and support, which they are not receiving from Robinhood or Portnoy," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "People are investing without proper guidance and falling into potentially dangerous financial situations they cannot escape."

Platforms like Robinhood can be valuable for traders, but to compete with Wall Street traders need the right tools. Tickeron is evening the playing field and giving retail traders a chance of success.

A subscription-based platform providing industry news and artificial intelligence-generated predictions, Tickeron's sophisticated algorithms educate users on why certain trades are made. Features like the Intraday Pattern Feed and Trend Prediction Engine scan the market to find patterns, backtest the pattern, and precalculate the trade's odds of success. Artificial intelligence not only discovers these patterns, but also checks if they worked out well in the past.

"Tickeron is giving traders many of the same tools and technology as Wall Street, empowering them with advanced intelligence to increase their trading success. With this analysis, new traders can thrive," said Savastiouk.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

