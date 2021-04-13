Tickeron Showcases Interactive Investor Clubs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, is gaining momentum with its Investor Clubs, an SEC-compliant space to share ideas and give investors the opportunity to collaborate by joining clubs and tracking portfolio performance based on expert advice.

Tickeron's Investor Clubs are a free way to be a part of the Tickeron community and interact with fellow investors, as well as exchange ideas and compare skills. Clubs designed to match investment styles, develop investment skills, or have a particular theme or goal are just some of the many options available to users.

Club members can track the progress of their portfolio versus the progress of the club's portfolio. Performance comparison includes allocation comparison, gain/loss, and metrics comparison, such as the diversification score, selection quality, allocation quality, the number of allocations, the number of positions allocated, and the turnover percentage. All club allocations can be applied to club members' own portfolios and all club members can initiate and participate in private discussions.

These clubs also help create an audience if the goal is to monetize skills in the future. To create an investor club the user must have a starting portfolio and ideas on re-allocation.

"Tickeron is always expanding the extensive variety of tools available to our clients – what we call our AI engines. Investor clubs are an innovative way to gatekeep unqualified advice and see how the experts' and your portfolios grow in accordance with the suggested reallocations," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "Since Tickeron is SEC-registered, we can make sure the advice provided is sourced responsibly."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Maria Kossenko

Tickeron

(650) 722-0363

[email protected]

Lauren Spain

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 104

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron

Related Links

https://tickeron.com

