Tickeron Supplies ETF Traders With AI-Generated Analysis For Informed Investing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, launches innovative features Intraday Pattern Feed and Trend Prediction Engine to provide investors with ETF trading knowledge and analysis through sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

Tickeron is a subscription-based market intelligence platform that offers users exclusive access to industry news and artificial intelligence-generated predictions. The valuable data and analysis provided by the tools assist users in making trading decisions by scanning thousands of ETFs within minutes to discover market trends and entry and exit prices.

The Intraday Pattern Feed and Trend Predication Engine streamline the ETF trading process by using artificial intelligence to deliver pattern trading insight that is not possible without it. Users can select various time increments for the tools to search the market for patterns and predict target prices, confidence levels and other statistics. The technology not only discovers these patterns, but also analyzes whether they worked out well in the past. This data gives the artificial intelligence the ability to predict the pattern's odds of success in the future.

The platform's artificial intelligence is making ETF trading much more accessible to self-directed investors by providing them with the same tools as Wall Street firms and giving them the ability to make informed trading decisions for the highest chance of success.

"Many new investors use online trading platform Robinhood but are not receiving the information and education they need to be successful in the market," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "The advanced intelligence provided to Tickeron users allows them access to massive amounts of data where they can learn how to follow ETF trading patterns and receive analysis about their potential trades."

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

