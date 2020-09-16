Ticketbud Delivers for Event Organizers: Early Payouts, Effective Event Advertising and Easy Online Ticketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud offers a winning combination of solutions for event organizers navigating their way through 2020. This has been a difficult year for those in the events industry, however Ticketbud is committed to making live and virtual event ticketing as easy as possible.

Ticketbud Continues to Provide Early Payouts

With many event organizers managing tighter budgets this year, Ticketbud's continued commitment to early payouts has proven invaluable. Some ticketing companies have been holding onto event funds until well after event day, placing greater pressure on event organizers who often rely on early funds to help pay upfront event costs. Ticketbud's daily, weekly and monthly payout options ensure event organizers are able to access funds as they come in.

"A number of event organizers have moved over to Ticketbud this year, leaving other ticketing providers who had held on to funds for weeks after their event. This just isn't practical for a lot of organizers. Ticketbud ensures early access to your event revenue". Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO

Effective Online Advertising for Events

Earlier this year Ticketbud launched Ad Engine, a powerful social advertising tool with advanced ad targeting features for event organizers. Ad Engine optimizes Facebook and Instagram ads to focus spend on ads that actually sell tickets. Ticketbud customers using Ad Engine have significantly increased sales, on average converting ten times their ad spend into ticket sales. Learn more about Ticketbud Ad Engine .

Supporting Virtual Events and Timed Access Live Events

Ticketbud has been helping event organizers adapt from live to virtual events through easy online ticketing and promotion solutions. For event organizers facing new restrictions on live events, Ticketbud is helping them manage their timed event access needs, ensuring live events can go ahead safely.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform. User-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. We make ticketing easy, so you can focus on your event. Flat-rate pricing gives access to all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

