Ticketmaster and Fanatics Team Up to Integrate Game Tickets and Sports Merchandise

As the official ticketing partner of the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, College Football Playoffs (CFP), the PGA Tour and teams, bowl games and universities across the country, Ticketmaster provides fans with the largest and safest selection available of sports events tickets. Under the new deal, Ticketmaster will be the exclusive ticketing provider to Fanatics, providing fans the opportunity to immediately purchase tickets through embedded links on Fanatics.com, FansEdge.com and hundreds of team/league e-stores. In addition, every purchase made by fans will also include Fanatics FanCash, a proprietary rewards program which provides fans with real currency redeemable on hundreds of thousands of products across the company's network of e-stores for all members of the family, including jerseys, headwear, fan apparel and hard goods.

"As the go-to destination for event tickets and the official ticketing partner to so many incredible sport clients, we're always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience while simultaneously adding value to our partners," said Jared Smith, President of Ticketmaster. "Partnering with Fanatics in this way is the definition of a win-win for us, for Fanatics, for our common rights holders and for fans."

Ticketmaster will leverage its extensive reach of sports fans to provide Fanatics the ability to deliver special offers to past purchasers or target new customers. Over time, Fanatics clients will have the ability to offer personalized up-sells of team gear or bundled offers through the ticket purchase process on Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster and Fanatics will also partner on marketing and brand activations at key sporting events and the New York-based retail stores to reward fans and increase awareness of events.

"As partner to leagues, teams and schools, Ticketmaster and Fanatics have a shared responsibility to help stakeholders amplify their brands and grow their businesses," said Cole Gahagan, Chief Commercial Officer of Fanatics. "By teaming up, we're now in a remarkably unique position to not only boost event awareness, but to also reward fans, and increase the value of buying tickets and attending games. It's a big win for every member of the sports community."

ABOUT TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing, operating in 29 countries and processing the sale of over 500 million tickets per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

ABOUT FANATICS

As the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics is changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel and jerseys through an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and selling fan gear in today's on-demand culture. Powering multi-channel commerce for the world's biggest sports brands, Fanatics offers the largest collection of timeless and timely merchandise whether shopping online, on your phone, in stores, in stadiums or on-site at the world's biggest sporting events.

