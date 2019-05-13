Ticketón Expands Its Hispanic Entertainment Ticketing Service to Include Movie Ticketing, Powered by Atom Tickets

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketón, the most popular event ticketing company in the United States for the Hispanic market, announced today that it has partnered with Atom Tickets to power movie ticketing on its site. Ticketón currently sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live entertainment events across the country with over 200 active events at any time. Offering movie tickets aligns with their core audience interests and complements the company's existing line-up of live events, which includes sports and music concerts. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, Latinos represent 18 percent of the total U.S. population and over-index for movie-going, comprising 24 percent of frequent moviegoers. Latino audiences also have the highest rate of movie-going among ethnic groups in the U.S.

Fernando Orvañanos, partner at Ticketón, explained, "Partnering with Atom is a very important step to the continued growth of our service offering. We aim to be the leading one-stop shop for the growing Hispanic entertainment seekers in the United States. Our consumers will now be able to find their live events and theatrical options at a single location and under the Ticketón brand, which has gained the trust of that community."

"We're thrilled to power movie ticketing on Ticketón's site in part because our companies share the same goal of bringing convenience and entertainment to consumers," said Chris Brucia, head of product, Atom Tickets. "We are also excited to expose our service to more Latinos who we know make up a significant portion of movie fans. We're confident that they will enjoy the Atom experience and features."

About Ticketón

Ticketón is an entertainment primary ticketing company located in Los Angeles that annually sells hundreds of thousands of tickets online and at neighborhood outlets. Ticketón works with hundreds of promoters in both music and sports offering all necessary ticketing services. The company and its promoter partners market the brand nationally, resulting in high-volume traffic and an extremely large customer database. Ticketón expanded its range of services this year with the addition of movies and fan merchandise. For any questions, please e-mail media@ticketon.com or visit www.ticketon.com.

