Tickets Now Available For The Washington, D.C. Auto Show As It Sets To Return In January

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced earlier this year, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will return to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30. As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Washington Auto Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers.

Displays from Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Stellantis, Kia, and more will fill the 750,000 square foot convention center; providing show attendees with plenty to browse from. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions making it feel as if the 10-day schedule just isn't enough.

Adapting to the times, the Auto Show will introduce a brand new element to its programming - the EV Pavilion. Catering to the growing electric mobility market and its record-hitting 2020 year, this Pavilion aims to educate show attendees on what the future of mobility looks like. Browse from electric vehicles, charging stations, bikes, and even busses. Attendees will also have the chance to take their electric experience further with Pepco's EVsmart Ride 'N Drive. Get behind the wheel of an all-electric vehicle like Toyota's RAV4 Prime as you cruise the streets of D.C.

Dedicated to providing a five-star experience to those in attendance, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show is also committed to the health and safety of all. Operating in full accordance with the safety protocols recommended by the Mayor, the show's producers have established comprehensive preventative measures that will be implemented throughout the show days. This includes increased sanitation and handwashing stations, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas. At this time, no masks will be mandated to enter the show.

Along with the show's programming measures, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center itself is a GBAC STAR accredited facility, meaning it has reached the "gold standard" for sanitation. Boasting the first-ever HVAC air purifying system, a new robot that uses disinfecting ultraviolet lighting to clean, and a dedicated team of employees, the Auto Show is confident in their ability to provide a safe and prosperous show experience for both attendees and exhibitors alike.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show's website at www.washingtonautoshow.com .

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information, go to www.washingtonautoshow.com .

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

SOURCE Washington Auto Show