Tickets on Sale for Robert Parker Wine Advocate’s Kings of Rhône Online Masterclass

"Together, for the first time, Mr. Michel Chapoutier and Mr. Phillippe Guigal will deep dive into heritage, terroir and becoming an iconic flagship for Rhône wines worldwide," said Nicolas Achard, chief executive officer of Robert Parker Wine Advocate. "We will taste 12 magnificent wines showcasing a complete range of appellations and supreme quality from some of Rhône's most famed terroirs."

Wine lineup:

2019 E. Guigal • Condrieu la Doriane

2017 M . Chapoutier • Hermitage Chante-Alouette | RP 94

. Chapoutier • Hermitage Chante-Alouette | E. Guigal Mystery Wine

M. Chapoutier Mystery Wine

2016 Guigal • Côte-Rôtie La Mouline | RP 97

2016 M . Chapoutier • Côte-Rôtie La Mordoréee | RP 95

. Chapoutier • Côte-Rôtie La Mordoréee | 2017 Guigal • Côte-Rôtie La Turque | RP 97 – 99

– 99 2017 M . Chapoutier • Côte-Rôtie Neve | RP 97

. Chapoutier • Côte-Rôtie Neve | 2015 Guigal • Ermitage Ex Voto | RP 96

2015 M . Chapoutier • Ermitage le Pavillon | RP 99+

. Chapoutier • Ermitage le Pavillon | RP 99+ 2017 Guigal • Ermitage Ex Voto Blanc | RP 96

2017 M . Chapoutier • Ermitage de l'Orée | RP 96

Visit Matter of Taste (a-matter-of-taste.com) to purchase tickets and taste the best of Rhône Valley.

