Tickets Still Available To 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

Gourmands looking to sharpen their culinary skills alongside the industry's biggest celebrity and lifestyle personalities can select from the NYCWFF Goes Virtual presented by Capital One series offering attendees the chance to personally connect with world famous chefs, mixologists and Food Network & Cooking Channel stars! Additionally, every Capital One cardholder who purchases any NYCWFF Goes Virtual presented by Capital One class with their Capital One credit or debit card will receive complimentary special access to a virtual cooking class hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern on October 15. Classes include:

The chance to create a Michelin star-quality meal during Cook from the Book with Thomas Keller and Corey Chow ( October 2 )

and ( ) Learn how to roll sushi with the master during In the Kitchen with Masaharu Morimoto ( October 3 )

( ) Learn to make the perfect Italian dish and get In the Kitchen with Scott Conant ( October 3 )

( ) Cook from the Book with country music sensation and lifestyle guru, Jesse James Decker ( October 5 )

( ) Recreate the award-winning flavors of Red Rooster Harlem and Cook from the Book with Marcus Samuelsson ( October 7 )

( ) Get In the Kitchen with award-winning daytime TV host and author Rachael Ray ( October 10 )

) Grab the entire family and Cook from the Book with The Zakarian Family ( October 10 )

) Close out the Festival and Cook from the Book with Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( October 11 )

Celebrate everyone's favorite mouth-watering creation between two buns with Johnnie Walker's Behind the Burger Bash presented by Goldbelly. In this virtual twist, viewers will be joined by time-honored host Rachael Ray and a panel of celebrity judges from America's beloved morning radio show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show! Watch live as Danielle Monaro, Nate Marino and Skeery Jones join to serve as Elvis' co-judges, making the crucial decision of who's burger reigns supreme. Five past winners will compete for the coveted Prime 6 Judges' Choice Award and the Goldbelly People's Choice Award. Tickets include a Pat LaFrieda Burger Bash Box equipped with eight artisanal burger patties, Martin's Potato Rolls, Cabot Cheese, Pat LaFrieda Butcher's Reserve Steak Sauce, Heinz Ketchup, a Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger and more! Ticket buyers will also receive a separate Johnnie Walker Carryout Kit featuring four cocktail variations (alcohol not included). Competitors include:

The first winner of the NYCWFF Burger Bash, Katie Lee with Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger

with Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger Six-time champion, Josh Capon of Burger & Barrel

of Burger & Barrel Two-time champion, Paul Denamiel of Le Rivage

of Le Rivage Two-time champion, John Karangis of Shake Shack

Three-time winner, Stephen Parker of Black Tap

Fans can also support their favorite chefs and establishments during this year's Intimate Dinner Series. The series will feature more than 30 limited-seating dinners where guests will enjoy a premium tasting menu highlighting the chefs' signature cuisines paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits. Dinners include:

Dinner at Indian Accent with Manish Mehrota ( Thursday, October 8 )

) Dinner at Oxomoco with Justin Bazdarich ( Friday, October 9 )

( ) Dinner at La Vara with Alex Raij and Eder Montero ( Friday, October 9 )

and ( ) Dinner at Prune with Gabrielle Hamilton ( Saturday, October 10 )

( ) Dinner at Portale with Alfred Portale ( Sunday, October 11 )

Round out the Festival with NYCWFF presents the Online Wine Auction Experience offering fans the ultimate wine tasting experience right in the comfort of their own home! The auction will run from October 5 – October 12. The auction will feature unique wine "experiences" from top wineries around the country and the winning bidders will receive an exclusive package equipped with hand etched Food Network Riedel wine glasses, a selection of premium meats and cheeses from Fratelli Beretta, illy coffee and more!

Tickets to NYCWFF are on sale now and can be purchased online at nycwff.org. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

SOURCE Food Network and Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival