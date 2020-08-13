TicketSocket and Stay22 Partner to Empower Event Organizers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSocket and Stay22 have partnered together to empower event organizers the opportunity to offer their customers a seamless event registration experience by easily finding lodging, parking, restaurants, and more all within their ticketing purchase flow. While offering a seamless experience for ticket purchasers, this also provides event organizers an additional stream of revenue. Event organizers are paid out as affiliates for any lodging, parking, and restaurant sales they drive with the unique embed of the Stay22 interactive map to their ticketing pages.

"Given the current state of the event industry, it's important to TicketSocket that we use this downtime to support event organizers with unique ways to re-invent their businesses. That's exactly what this partnership with Stay22 does by providing event organizers with another revenue stream which will be vital post-COVID," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

"Helping people has always been at the heart of Stay22," states Andrew Lockhead CEO & Co-Founder of Stay22, 'Which is why a partnership with TicketSocket made so much sense to us, they work hard to make sure their partners have 100% control of their money, data and brand. We both want to offer event organizers the opportunity to continue growing, especially with how COVID-19 hit the event industry. Our solution does this by not only offering a different source of revenue, but also important user data and the option to offer their clients a superior user experience. This idea of giving freedom to your partner is something we both share. We've built the Stay22 technology to adapt to you and your business strategy, fully customizable and with a team of dedicated souls behind it that are always there to help your business grow."

Empowering event organizers with full control over their event business with a powerful white label ticketing and registration platform is the driving force behind TicketSocket's partnership with companies like Stay22. Now more than ever, having control over your brand, customer data, technology, and money is vital to thriving through this pandemic.

About STAY22

Stay22 is a venue-centric map based solution which helps event-goers make the best & fastest travel decision by displaying travel services such as accommodation, parking, and restaurants. Stay22 offers more than 60 million bookable listings ranging from hotels, rentals & Airbnb's, in over 220 countries and territories. Since its creation in 2016, Stay22 has partnered with over 10,000 event organizers and ticketing platforms to offer travelers and event-goers a seamless booking experience.

About TicketSocket

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com.

