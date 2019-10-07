TicketSoft Announces That Experience Kissimmee Will Partner With Kissimmee Guest Services to Sell Attraction Tickets

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSoft Inc., in conjunction with Kissimmee Guest Services, is partnering with Experience Kissimmee to offer direct-to-consumer attractions tickets via a KGS portal for the first time ever.

This new Destination Marketing Organization partnership allows Experience Kissimmee guests to purchase straight-to-the-gate theme park tickets, as well as tickets to attractions, sporting events, special events and more.

Through the partnership, Experience Kissimmee can also offer discounted group tickets to sporting event participants, meeting and convention attendees and participating family reunions.

Tim Justynski, Director of Business Relations for KGS stated, "We pride ourselves on providing a great value and amazing customer service to people who are on vacation and seeking the best value for their vacation dollar. Our partnership with Experience Kissimmee allows us to help even more travelers and families to enjoy all the great attractions and experiences that Central Florida has to offer."

Experience Kissimmee is the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida. Partnerships with tourism leaders and businesses are integral to their success. To that end, partnering with KGS powered by TicketSoft allows Experience Kissimmee an unparalleled, seamless ticketing solution for tourists.

"We are excited to launch this partnership with Kissimmee Guest Services," said DT Minich, Experience Kissimmee President and CEO. "Not only does it allow us to share Central Florida's world-famous theme parks, thrilling ecotourism adventures, and exciting events with our more than 8 million overnight visitors, but convenient ticketing will hopefully entice guests to return to the Kissimmee area often."

Making tickets and attractions easily accessible and affordable helps ensure the tourism trade is good for business. This partnership is one of several established this year by KGS and TicketSoft.

To book Central Florida attraction tickets through KGS, visit www.EKticketing.com

About Kissimmee Guest Services

Kissimmee Guest Services is the most trusted name in tickets since 1997 and currently serves over 200 property management and travel-related companies. KGS is dedicated to helping guests save time and money while creating memories that will last a lifetime for thousands of families a year.

To learn more about partnering with KGS reseller opportunities, contact Tim Justynski at 321.939.2057 or email tim@kgstickets.com

About TicketSoft TicketSoft, Inc. is a multi-tiered software and merchant solution company utilizing a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) for ticket sales and strategic reseller distributions. With partnerships in Orlando, Vegas, New York and Hawaii, TicketSoft has enabled tour operators, OTA, Travel Agents and resellers an ability to integrate their ticketing operations from a voucher format to an e-ticket/mobile ticket that is turnstile ready, thus making a seamless consumer experience. For more information on TicketSoft, visit www.ticketsoftglobal.com

Media Contact:

Kristi Karst Gomen

kristi@karstmediagroup.com

407.810.0839

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Experience Kissimmee

SOURCE TicketSoft, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ticketsoftglobal.com

