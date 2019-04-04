TickTalk 3: High Tech Kids Wearable Phone Takes Parental Control to the Next Level

" The Tick Talk 3 is a tremendous investment in parenting! It lets us be present in our kids daily routine without becoming helicopter parents. " - Words from a Happy Customer

In this digital parenting era the App gives parents the ability to manage the watch safety features. The firewall feature prevents any unsolicited calls from coming through, the do not disturb mode blocks calls during class time, and the SOS feature will allow your child to call the preset number with a push of a button or to call 911 with a two-button combination.

The US-based team collects all input from customers which is shared back with the research and development team. The technicians constantly use that feedback to upgrade the operating system and the Apps to provide a better user experience. Both fun and safe new features are always being added to the TickTalk 3.

A powerful antenna allows for crystal clear voice calls and data transmission that surpasses all other versions of the TickTalk. Due to the 4G reception, the new locator is 50% faster than our prior model and it's more accurate. It also allows parents to locate multiple watches on the same map.

The TickTalk 3 works universally on any GSM network using 4G reception. It works with AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket and MetroPCS, plus more. Currently there are TickTalk 3 users in more than 80 countries around the world. If you travel outside of the US the watch will work with a local GSM carrier or on roaming services.

With Spring here and Summer on its' way people are traveling more and spending time outdoors on fun adventures. With the TickTalk 3 parents will always have a way to stay connected to their child and ensure that they are safe.

