TIDAL and MTN Announce Trailblazing Partnership Bringing Pioneering Music and Video Streaming Service to Millions of Customers Across Africa, Starting with Uganda

Partnership kicks off in Uganda with three key activities

Launch Press Conference on Wednesday 22 nd August 2018



Artists Collaboration Conference on Thursday 27th September 2018



The MTN TIDAL Experience on Saturday 29th September 2018

Global music and video streaming platform, TIDAL in partnership with the leading communications operator in Uganda offering mobile & fixed telecommunications, MTN Uganda, have today announced an exciting, first-of-its kind collaboration.

The partnership provides MTN Uganda customers a variety of options for a data-inclusive TIDAL membership as part of their mobile plan to gain access to exclusive high-quality streaming music, videos, concerts and more.

"Africa is a continent that has long been an inspiration for music heard around the world and TIDAL is excited to highlight the vibrant musicians on our platform. TIDAL is also thrilled to bring a new wave of digital music to Uganda as part of this collaboration," said Lior Tibon, COO TIDAL.

The partnership, launched in Uganda but set to be rolled out in other MTN operations across Africa comes with an array of membership options where customers can tap into one, three, seven and 30-day memberships, all of which include data and a free 30-day trial for all first-time members.

On the importance of MTN's partnership with TIDAL artist-owner Damian Marley noted:

"I remember hearing stories about my father's records being destroyed once they got to Africa. They didn't want the people to hear the message in the music. What a beautiful day it is now when Africa will not only have access to my family's music but to all music that exists."

Speaking about the launch of the partnership, Jason Kpana, SVP Artist & Label Relations, shared:

"I'm really looking forward to connecting with Uganda's musicians and helping to bring the TIDAL music streaming experience to fans across the country. We know MTN customers will love the diverse playlists, livestreams, videos and original content available on TIDAL."

The content on TIDAL offers a deeper look into not only the repertoire of artists, but the music that inspires the work they do. Editors across the globe showcase the hottest tracks across all genres and create soundtracks for key cultural moments – life, death, civil revolutions, works of literature, and movies that have caught the cultural zeitgeist.

In celebration of the Ugandan music industry and the start of a digital music revolution, TIDAL and MTN Uganda announced advanced plans in organizing an exclusive Collaboration Conference and 'The MTN TIDAL Experience' which will be held on 27 and 28 September respectively. MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Prentout, gave more details about it:









"The Collaboration Conference will exclusively be attended by artists, music producers and promoters. The conference aims to bring artists together to learn about the evolution of the music industry across the globe and how to expand locally along with the help of TIDAL. Following the conference, 'The MTN TIDAL Experience', featuring dancehall artist Kranium, will be for a select group of fans. Other confirmed performers include Nigeria's DJ Spinall, our very own Beenie Gunter and local DJs are set to host the experience which will be held at the MTN Headquarters."

"At MTN we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. This partnership with TIDAL further demonstrates our strategic vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers by making music more available on their smartphones. One product innovation MTN will add to the TIDAL subscriptions is the inclusion of data. MTN subscribers will be given the choice between daily, weekly and monthly packages payable only via Mobile Money (MoMo)," added Olivier.

More information can be found on TIDAL.com/MTN

About TIDAL: TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with more than a 57 million song catalog and more than 233,000 high quality videos. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com, http://facebook.com/tidal, http://twitter.com/tidal and https://instagram.com/tidal/

About MTN Uganda: Launched in 1998, MTN Uganda is the leading communications operator in Uganda, offering Mobile & Fixed telecommunications, Mobile Money Services and Internet Service Provisioning. As at 30th June 2018, MTN Uganda recorded 10.5 million subscribers across Uganda. Visit us at www.mtn.co.ug or follow us on www.youtube.com/mtnug and www.twitter.com/mtnug or www.twitter.com/mtnugpro for assistance.

About the MTN Group: Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator, connecting subscribers in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code: "MTN." As of 30th June 2018, MTN recorded 223.4million subscribers with 24.1 million active Mobile Money users and 71.2 million active Data users across its operations in Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Iran, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia. Visit us at, www.mtnbusiness.com, www.mtn.com and www.mtnmmo.com

