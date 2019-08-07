TIDAL Releases Exclusive "A Boogie Vs. Artist" Tour Documentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, is releasing a three-episode documentary from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's recent tour "A Boogie Vs. Artist" following him behind-the-scenes as he conquers sold-out venues, navigates fatherhood, and lives out his childhood dreams. To celebrate the release, TIDAL will host the screening premiere tonight with the rapper and select TIDAL members in New York City. Fans can watch the full documentary beginning at 8pm ET on TIDAL.com/ABoogie.

The documentary chronicles the often-comical dynamics between A Boogie and his close-knit tour family, while showing the balance between tour life and preserving the artist's true essence. The intimate footage captures A Boogie rehearsing with his live band, songwriting at local studios, freestyling with a fan, and enjoying a meal with his daughter. In one clip he says, "I really love what I do…When it comes to music and recording, those are the places that inspire me and allow me to open up."

Throughout the series, A Boogie discusses the importance of putting the people he loves in positions of power and helping them explore new ventures. He speaks of JAY-Z saying, "JAY-Z…It took him 20 years to be a billionaire. That work he put in made it possible for me to become a billionaire in 10 years. When I take a thought like that, I feel like nothing can stop me."

The documentary also features special onstage guests including Melii, Lil Baby, Queen Naija, Casanova, Davido, and more. Media can embed the documentary using the codes here:

"A Boogie Vs. Artist" adds to the growing list of exclusive content and unique experiences available for TIDAL members. The video further solidifies the platform's commitment to elevating the connection between artists and their fans by providing subscribers with more than just great music.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

SOURCE TIDAL

Related Links

http://www.TIDAL.com/ABoogie

