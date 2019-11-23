TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Premiere Of A Kanye West Opera Nebuchadnezzar On Sunday, November 24

Livestream Available on Kanyewest.TIDAL.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 24th, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, will exclusively livestream the debut of A Kanye West Opera, Nebuchadnezzar, from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif. Directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and featuring music by Sunday Service collective, singer Peter Collins and the group Infinity's Song, the livestream will be available to members on Kanyewest.TIDAL.com beginning at 4PM PT/7PM ET. Non-members can sign up here for a free 60-day trial.

Media can embed the livestream using the code here: http://tdl.sh/AKanyeOpera

Previously, the artist owner collaborated with TIDAL to livestream The Life of Pablo album listening event, Yeezy Season 3 and 4 fashion shows, the visuals for Famous, Fade and more.

