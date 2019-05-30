TIDAL to Livestream Hot 97's Summer Jam With Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos and More (6/2)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is kicking off festival season with an exclusive livestream of HOT 97's Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday, June 2nd. The annual festival and livestream will feature top-charting artists including: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan thee Stallion and more.

Beginning at 6:30pm ET, members can watch the livestream on TIDAL.com/SummerJam; media can embed the livestream using the code here: http://tdl.sh/HOT97SJ2019

Members can relive 2018's HOT 97 Summer Jam livestream here.

HOT 97's Summer Jam livestream adds to the growing list of exclusive festival content that TIDAL offers – cementing the platform as a premium destination for fans to connect with their favorite musicians.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

