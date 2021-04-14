TidalScale adds GlassHouse US to their global reseller network to broaden market penetration of software-defined servers Tweet this

TidalScale announces global reseller agreement with GlassHouse Systems US, leading infrastructure, security, and managed services provider in North America

With this agreement, GlassHouse Systems US is immediately enabled to bring TidalScale's software-defined server technology to their vast client network throughout the United States

TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with GlassHouse Systems US, a leading infrastructure, security, and managed services provider.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. They are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud.

GlassHouse Systems empowers businesses to architect and deploy secure enterprise IT infrastructure, on-premises and in the cloud. GlassHouse has been enabling digital transformations for businesses both in the public and private sectors for over 25 years. By adding TidalScale to their portfolio of solutions, GlassHouse will help expand the market penetration of software-defined servers, allowing more organizations to benefit from IT infrastructure that's highly performant, lower cost, and lower complexity.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale

"We're thrilled to establish this reseller agreement with GlassHouse Systems. Their many years of experience in the industry lends them a great deal of credibility with their current and ever-expanding client network. We're confident that by adding software-defined servers to their spectrum of offerings, GlassHouse will delight their clients with a solution that delivers 25X faster time-to-deployment, higher system performance, HALF the TCO, and unprecedented agility."

Robert Moniz, P. Eng., President, GlassHouse Systems US

"TidalScale software-defined servers will offer tremendous value to our clients. Any business running large-scale workloads on databases like Oracle, SAP, MySQL, Sybase, PostgreSQL, and more would benefit greatly from the cost savings and performance benefits that come from implementing TidalScale. This truly is a revolutionary and timely new technology."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

