TidalScale Announces Global Reseller Agreement with Infosys

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with Infosys, the global leader in next-generation IT consulting.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the economics and capabilities of the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run database or analytics workloads (e.g. Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. They are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud.

Infosys enables digital transformation for clients in 46 countries. They focus on AI-powered technologies that optimize enterprises' IT infrastructure. By adding TidalScale to their portfolio of offerings, Infosys will help bring software-defined server technology to their vast client network and make in-memory compute yet more accessible to enterprises with growing compute needs.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale

"Infosys' addition to our global reseller network builds on the momentum we've been gaining throughout early 2020. With their vast global reach, widespread credibility in the industry, and expertise in solution selling, Infosys will prove critical in educating enterprises on how software-defined servers help modernize their data centers—delivering better performance at half the TCO."

Gopikrishnan Konnanath, SVP and Service Offering Head – Blockchain and Oracle Services, Infosys

"We are delighted to partner with TidalScale as their global reseller to make in-memory compute more accessible to enterprises worldwide. With Infosys' ability to optimize enterprise IT infrastructure with AI-powered technologies, this partnership will enable clients to cost-effectively scale their systems to provide better experiences. By leveraging our strong digital capabilities, coupled with TidalScale's advanced technology in revolutionizing data center economics, we will seamlessly enable software-defined server technology for our clients globally."

Additional Resources:

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. These virtual servers enable in-memory performance for database and analytics workloads, eliminating the need for costly scale-up solutions or complex scale-out infrastructure. They are built upon standard commodity hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud. TidalScale has been optimized for Oracle Database and SAP Hana and was listed among the 20 most promising Oracle and SAP solution providers in 2019 by CIO Review. The company has earned numerous awards, including the Red Herring Top 100 Global Award, and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor and an IDC Innovator in 2017. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Forte Ventures, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at http://www.tidalscale.com.

SOURCE TidalScale, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tidalscale.com

