Tidelift and NumFOCUS partner to support essential community-led open source data science and scientific computing projects

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NumFOCUS , a nonprofit supporting better science through open code, and Tidelift today announced a partnership to support open source libraries critical to the Python data science and scientific computing ecosystem. NumPy, SciPy, and pandas—sponsored projects within NumFOCUS—are now part of the Tidelift Subscription . Working in collaboration with NumFOCUS, Tidelift financially supports the work of project maintainers to provide ongoing security updates, maintenance and code improvements, licensing verification and indemnification, and more to enterprise engineering and data science teams via a managed open source subscription from Tidelift.

The PyData libraries are used in virtually all technical and scientific fields, from finance to biology, economics to astronomy. SciPy provides fundamental numerical algorithms for scientific computing and is the cornerstone for open source Python packages in machine learning, image processing, and statistics. It's built on NumPy , a data structure that enables data analysis in numerical computing and easy integration with a wide variety of databases. The pandas data preparation platform offers high-performance data ingestion, transformation, and export functions.

"NumFOCUS is dedicated to promoting open practices in research, data, and scientific computing by supporting foundational community-driven projects," said Leah Silen, executive director of NumFOCUS. "Providing fiscal sponsorship of projects like SciPy, NumPy, and pandas is core to our mission, so we're pleased to substantially expand that work through our partnership with Tidelift. The collaboration will directly benefit the teams of maintainers behind these libraries and support ongoing enhancements."

"Paying maintainers allows Tidelift and our customers to directly invest in the maintenance, code health, and security of the most important community-led open source projects," said Donald Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Tidelift. "By partnering with NumFOCUS, Tidelift now delivers enterprise-quality support and assurances for these universally used data science projects through the Tidelift Subscription, while supporting ongoing development that benefits the full PyData community."

Managed open source speeds application development

Most professional applications today are created using open source components, typically with hundreds of dependencies on other projects and libraries. Many of these components have no one being paid to keep them professionally maintained , so software development and data science teams must invest time in managing them and assume risk for anything that might go wrong.

Managed open source addresses this systemic problem in a way that helps teams stay focused on developing their own applications. Through the Tidelift Subscription, the company works with a network of open source maintainers to provide customers with security updates, licensing verification and indemnification, maintenance and code improvement, package selection and version guidance, roadmap input, and tooling and cloud integration.

About NumFOCUS

NumFOCUS envisions an inclusive scientific and research community that utilizes actively supported open source software to make impactful discoveries for a better world. From Netflix to NASA, researchers use NumFOCUS open source tools to solve the most challenging problems. The mission of NumFOCUS is to promote open practices in research, data, and scientific computing by serving as a fiscal sponsor for open source projects and organizing community-driven educational programs. NumFOCUS is a 501(c)(3) public charity in the United States. Learn more at numfocus.org .

About Tidelift

Tidelift is the largest provider of commercial support and maintenance for the community-led open source software behind modern applications. Tidelift partners directly with independent project maintainers to make it safer and easier to build with open source, so engineering teams can create even more incredible software, even faster. The Tidelift managed open source subscription delivers security updates, licensing verification and indemnification, maintenance and code improvement, package selection and version guidance, roadmap input, and tooling and cloud integration. Tidelift makes open source work better—for everyone. For more: tidelift.com

