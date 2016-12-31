Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Tidewater Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018, of $10.9 million, or $0.44 per common share, on revenues of $105.6 million.

As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017.  References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.

Included in the $10.9 million ($0.44 per common share) net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2018 were the following:

  • $6.8 million ($0.27 per common share) of Foreign exchange losses, $5.8 million ($0.23 per common share) of which is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
  • $4.9 million ($0.20 per common share) gain included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies, representing dividends received from Sonatide ($12.3 million) in excess of the company's investment balance ($7.3 million) at June 30, 2018.
  • $1.2 million ($0.05 per common share) in non-cash Asset impairments that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $16.2 million, which excludes $1.2 million of Asset impairments, but includes $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, $6.8 million of Foreign exchange losses and $4.9 million of Sonatide dividends received in excess of our investment balance.  (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)

John Rynd, Tidewater President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our results for the second quarter reflect strong execution by our team and a modest improvement in the overall market. As expected, utilization, vessel revenues and vessel operating margin recovered relative to reported results in the first quarter, and average day rates were generally stable quarter-to-quarter.  Our focus for the remainder of the year will be on maintaining our global commitment to safe operations and high quality, cost efficient customer service. In addition, we are executing our business plan in regards to cash flow and other financial targets. We will also continue to work with the team at GulfMark to develop integration plans that will allow us to quickly and fully realize identified cost and operational synergies and to best position the combined company for future organic and other growth opportunities. As previously disclosed, we expect to close the GulfMark transaction during the fourth quarter. We continue to believe that the combination of Tidewater and GulfMark creates clear and compelling value for stakeholders of both companies. There are no financing contingencies associated with the proposed Tidewater/GulfMark merger and we are committed to completing the transaction."

Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on August 14, 2018, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 16, 2018.  To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 47353238.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, (www.tdw.com). The online replay will be available until September 14, 2018.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements.  Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. For risks related to the proposed transaction with GulfMark Offshore Inc. ("GulfMark"), please see the press release dated July 16, 2018, issued by Tidewater and GulfMark.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

Financial information is displayed on the next page.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Revenues:

Vessel revenues

$

104,174

112,257

191,668

269,162

Other operating revenues

1,427

2,849

5,426

6,693

105,601

115,106

197,094

275,855

Costs and expenses:

Vessel operating costs

68,012

83,773

129,376

164,618

Costs of other operating revenues

642

1,585

3,116

4,274

General and administrative

24,425

33,059

47,990

74,786

Vessel operating leases

5,542

13,985

Depreciation and amortization

12,785

36,287

24,802

73,879

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(1,338)

(3,189)

(3,257)

(9,253)

Asset impairments

1,215

163,423

7,401

228,280

105,741

320,480

209,428

550,569

Operating loss

(140)

(205,374)

(12,334)

(274,714)

Other income (expenses):

Foreign exchange loss

(1,002)

(1,157)

(1,350)

(493)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

companies

390

4,517

(15,049)

7,358

Interest income and other, net

2,914

1,680

2,786

3,268

Reorganization items

(313,176)

(313,176)

Interest and other debt costs, net

(7,547)

(10,605)

(15,146)

(31,613)

(5,245)

(318,741)

(28,759)

(334,656)

Loss before income taxes

(5,385)

(524,115)

(41,093)

(609,370)

Income tax expense

5,797

295

9,118

2,012

Net loss

$

(11,182)

(524,410)

(50,211)

(611,382)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(242)

24

(99)

7,907

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$

(10,940)

(524,434)

(50,112)

(619,289)

Basic loss per common share

$

(0.44)

(11.13)

(2.09)

(13.15)

Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.44)

(11.13)

(2.09)

(13.15)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

24,654,220

47,121,304

23,989,254

47,101,155

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock

Adjusted weighted average common shares

24,654,220

47,121,304

23,989,254

47,101,155

Note (A):  The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million.  Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively.  General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.

Note (B):  Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) includes $5.8 million and $20.6 million of foreign exchange losses, respectively, related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

Note (C):  Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 (Successor) were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

Successor

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2018

2017

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

459,286

432,035

Restricted cash

5,213

21,300

Trade and other receivables, net

96,630

114,184

Due from affiliates

197,059

230,315

Marine operating supplies

28,930

28,220

Other current assets

10,213

19,130

Total current assets

797,331

845,184

Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies

1,335

29,216

Net properties and equipment

803,725

837,520

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

14,372

3,208

Other assets

26,779

31,052

Total assets

$

1,643,542

1,746,180

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

30,561

38,497

Accrued expenses

49,312

54,806

Due to affiliates

62,353

99,448

Accrued property and liability losses

2,790

2,585

Current portion of long-term debt

6,290

5,103

Other current liabilities

17,815

19,693

Total current liabilities

169,121

220,132

Long-term debt

438,559

443,057

Accrued property and liability losses

2,651

2,471

Other liabilities

57,685

58,576

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity:

Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares

 authorized, 26,085,274 and 22,115,916 shares issued and outstanding

 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

26

22

Additional paid-in capital

1,064,039

1,059,120

Retained deficit

(89,378)

(39,266)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(403)

(147)

Total stockholders' equity

974,284

1,019,729

Noncontrolling interests

1,242

2,215

Total equity

975,526

1,021,944

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,643,542

1,746,180

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Net loss

$

(11,182)

(524,410)

(50,211)

(611,382)

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized gains (losses) on available for

  sale securities, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and

  $61

43

86

(256)

(8)

Change in loss on derivative contract, net of

  tax of $0, $0, $0 and $823

1,317

Change in supplemental executive retirement

  plan liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and

  ($927)

(1,721)

Change in pension plan minimum liability,

  net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $215

399

Change in other benefit plan minimum

  liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and

  ($2,046)

(3,799)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(11,139)

(524,324)

(50,467)

(615,194)

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(50,211)

(611,382)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)

operating

  activities:

Reorganization items

308,011

Depreciation and amortization

22,572

73,879

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

2,230

Amortization of debt premium and discounts

(900)

Provision for deferred income taxes

(7,743)

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(3,257)

(9,253)

Asset impairments

7,401

228,280

Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances

    to unconsolidated companies

27,881

(9,163)

Compensation expense - stock-based

6,139

(562)

Excess tax liability on stock option activity

4,927

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:

Trade and other receivables

(15,097)

57,701

Changes in due to/from related parties, net

19,869

22,983

Marine operating supplies

(711)

(922)

Other current assets

8,752

(22,668)

Accounts payable

1,709

(15,384)

Accrued expenses

(6,652)

17,870

Accrued property and liability losses

205

(816)

Other current liabilities

5,590

(1,216)

Other liabilities

11

3,135

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

(13,394)

Other, net

4,846

9,110

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,983

46,787

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sales of assets

12,968

3,072

Additions to properties and equipment

(5,775)

(9,982)

Payments related to novated vessel construction contract

5,272

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

7,193

(1,638)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Principal payment on long-term debt

(2,637)

(5,048)

Payments to General Unsecured Creditors

(8,377)

Other

(1,998)

(6,127)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,012)

(11,175)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

11,164

33,974

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

453,335

649,804

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

464,499

683,778

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

16,134

8,651

Income taxes

$

10,083

5,778

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:

Additions to properties and equipment

$

282

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Accumulated

Additional

Retained

other

Non

Common

paid-in

(deficit)

comprehensive

controlling

stock

capital

earnings

loss

interest

Total

Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor)

$

22

1,059,120

(39,266)

(147)

2,215

1,021,944

Total comprehensive loss

(50,112)

(256)

(99)

(50,467)

Issuance of common stock

4

(2)

2

Amortization of restricted stock units

6,047

6,047

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest

(1,126)

(874)

(2,000)

Balance at June 30, 2018 (Successor)

$

26

1,064,039

(89,378)

(403)

1,242

975,526

Balance at December 31, 2016  (Predecessor)

$

4,707

171,018

1,570,027

(6,446)

8,258

1,747,564

Total comprehensive loss

(619,289)

(3,812)

7,907

(615,194)

Stock option activity

562

562

Cancellation of restricted stock awards

157

157

Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units

5

(6,064)

(6,059)

Cash paid to noncontrolling interests

(1,200)

(1,200)

Balance at June 30, 2017 (Predecessor)

$

4,712

165,516

950,895

(10,258)

14,965

1,125,830

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

(In thousands)

%

%

%

%

Vessel revenues:

Americas (D)

$

32,601

31%

31,887

28%

58,682

31%

112,420

42%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

22,406

21%

27,766

25%

40,794

21%

54,444

20%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea

13,357

13%

11,031

10%

22,980

12%

21,197

8%

West Africa

35,810

35%

41,573

37%

69,212

36%

81,101

30%

Total vessel revenues

$

104,174

100%

112,257

100%

191,668

100%

269,162

100%

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

$

36,368

35%

42,210

38%

70,592

37%

84,039

31%

Repair and maintenance

7,978

8%

13,844

12%

15,682

8%

30,918

11%

Insurance and loss reserves

2,191

2%

3,124

3%

1,120

2%

1,357

1%

Fuel, lube and supplies

8,181

8%

9,428

8%

17,193

9%

18,707

7%

Other

13,294

13%

15,167

14%

24,789

13%

29,597

11%

Total vessel operating costs

68,012

65%

83,773

75%

129,376

69%

164,618

61%

Vessel operating margin (E)

$

36,162

35%

28,484

25%

62,292

31%

104,544

39%

Note (D):  Included in Americas vessel revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (E):  Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses.  The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Vessel operating margin

$

36,162

28,484

$

62,292

104,544

General and administrative expenses - vessel

operations

(16,613)

(18,002)

(33,480)

(37,447)

Vessel operating leases

(5,542)

(13,985)

Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations

(12,680)

(34,892)

(24,592)

(71,065)

Vessel operating profit (loss)

$

6,869

(29,952)

$

4,220

(17,953)

The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Other operating revenues

$

1,427

2,849

5,426

6,693

Costs of other marine revenues

(642)

(1,585)

(3,116)

(4,274)

General and administrative expenses - other

operating activities

(2)

(355)

(16)

(880)

Depreciation and amortization - other operating

activities

(5)

(854)

(10)

(1,709)

Other operating profit (loss)

$

778

55

2,284

(170)

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Successor

Predecessor

Successor

Predecessor

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

(In thousands)

%

%

%

%

Vessel operating profit (loss):

Americas (F)

$

5,681

5%

(15,699)

(14%)

$

10,592

5%

14,919

5%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

625

1%

(1,316)

(1%)

(1,628)

(1%)

(7,480)

(3%)

Europe/Mediterranean Sea

(1,142)

(1%)

(10,163)

(9%)

(4,696)

(2%)

(17,265)

(6%)

West Africa

1,705

2%

(2,774)

(2%)

(48)

<1%

(8,127)

(3%)

6,869

7%

(29,952)

(26%)

4,220

2%

(17,953)

(7%)

Other operating profit (loss)

778

1%

55

<1%

2,284

1%

(170)

(<1%)

7,647

7%

(29,897)

(26%)

6,504

2%

(18,123)

(7%)

Corporate general and administrative

expenses (G)

(7,810)

(7%)

(14,702)

(13%)

(14,494)

(7%)

(36,459)

(13%)

Corporate depreciation

(100)

(<1%)

(541)

(<1%)

(200)

(<1%)

(1,105)

(<1%)

Corporate expenses

(7,910)

(7%)

(15,243)

(13%)

(14,694)

(7%)

(37,564)

(13%)

Gain on asset dispositions, net

1,338

1%

3,189

3%

3,257

2%

9,253

3%

Asset impairments

(1,215)

(1%)

(163,423)

(142%)

(7,401)

(4%)

(228,280)

(83%)

Operating loss

$

(140)

(<1%)

(205,374)

(178%)

$

(12,334)

(6%)

(274,714)

(100%)

Foreign exchange loss

(1,002)

(1%)

(1,157)

(1%)

(1,350)

(1%)

(493)

(<1%)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated companies

390

<1%

4,517

4%

(15,049)

(8%)

7,358

3%

Interest income and other, net

2,914

3%

1,680

1%

2,786

2%

3,268

1%

Reorganization items

(313,176)

(272%)

(313,176)

(114%)

Interest and other debt costs

(7,547)

(7%)

(10,605)

(9%)

(15,146)

(8%)

(31,613)

(11%)

Loss before income taxes

$

(5,385)

(5%)

(524,115)

(455%)

$

(41,093)

(21%)

(609,370)

(221%)

Note (F):  Americas segment vessel operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (G):  The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million.  Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively.  General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.

For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.  The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items.  However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor.  The quarter ended June 30, 2017 is a Predecessor period while the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Revenues:

Vessel revenues

$

104,174

87,494

101,313

104,911

112,257

Other operating revenues

1,427

3,999

3,140

5,652

2,849

105,601

91,493

104,453

110,563

115,106

Costs and expenses:

Vessel operating costs

68,012

61,364

68,201

84,966

83,773

Costs of other operating revenues

642

2,474

1,519

3,036

1,585

General and administrative (H)

24,425

23,565

30,373

25,019

33,059

Vessel operating leases

91

1,747

5,542

Depreciation and amortization

12,785

12,017

12,195

19,302

36,287

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(1,338)

(1,919)

(6,612)

(376)

(3,189)

Asset impairments

1,215

6,186

16,777

21,325

163,423

105,741

103,687

122,544

155,019

320,480

Operating loss

(140)

(12,194)

(18,091)

(44,456)

(205,374)

Other income (expenses):

Foreign exchange loss

(1,002)

(348)

(349)

(2,082)

(1,157)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated companies

390

(15,439)

825

1,574

4,517

Interest income and other

2,914

(128)

1,898

1,577

1,680

Reorganization items (H)

(2,419)

(1,085,609)

(313,176)

Interest and other debt costs

(7,547)

(7,599)

(7,769)

(5,814)

(10,605)

(5,245)

(23,514)

(7,814)

(1,090,354)

(318,741)

Loss before income taxes

(5,385)

(35,708)

(25,905)

(1,134,810)

(524,115)

Income tax (benefit) expense

5,797

3,321

(2,706)

3,216

295

Net loss

$

(11,182)

(39,029)

(23,199)

(1,138,026)

(524,410)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(242)

143

374

142

24

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$

(10,940)

(39,172)

(23,573)

(1,138,168)

(524,434)

Basic loss per common share

$

(0.44)

(1.67)

(1.02)

Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.44)

(1.67)

(1.02)

Weighted average common shares outstanding (I)

24,654,220

23,424,943

23,137,909

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock

Adjusted weighted average common shares

24,654,220

23,424,943

23,137,909

Vessel operating margin

$

36,162

26,130

33,112

19,945

28,484

Note (H): Restructuring-related items:

Restructuring-related professional services

costs included in general and administrative

expenses

$

6,709

Restructuring-related professional services

costs included in reorganization items

2,031

23,494

5,165

Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel

redelivery costs included in reorganization

items

388

1,244

Total

$

-

2,419

24,738

11,874

Note (I): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 0, 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.  Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.  Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

ASSETS

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

459,286

442,472

432,035

459,978

683,778

Restricted cash

5,213

2,847

21,300

Trade and other receivables, net (J)

96,630

115,754

114,184

120,271

116,612

Due from affiliates

197,059

207,919

230,315

245,056

252,810

Marine operating supplies

28,930

28,896

28,220

31,083

31,097

Other current assets

10,213

18,181

19,130

14,813

34,619

Total current assets

797,331

816,069

845,184

871,201

1,118,916

Investments in, at equity, and advances to

unconsolidated companies

1,335

13,503

29,216

25,729

49,216

Net properties and equipment

803,725

814,263

837,520

868,689

2,659,314

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

14,372

11,430

3,208

388

Other assets

26,779

30,783

31,052

46,845

92,134

Total assets

$

1,643,542

1,686,048

1,746,180

1,812,852

3,919,580

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (J)

$

30,561

45,781

38,497

39,439

35,087

Accrued expenses

49,312

56,408

54,806

61,115

63,155

Due to affiliates

62,353

78,135

99,448

112,642

121,037

Accrued property and liability losses

2,790

2,852

2,585

2,774

2,758

Current portion of long-term debt

6,290

5,215

5,103

5,174

10,106

Other current liabilities

17,815

8,826

19,693

38,041

28,029

Total current liabilities

169,121

197,217

220,132

259,185

260,172

Long-term debt

438,559

442,729

443,057

445,677

80,863

Accrued property and liability losses

2,651

2,561

2,471

2,607

2,776

Other liabilities and deferred credits

57,685

58,060

58,576

62,569

60,382

Liabilities subject to compromise

2,389,557

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity:

Common stock

26

24

22

21

4,712

Additional paid-in capital

1,064,039

1,061,983

1,059,120

1,056,563

165,516

Retained earnings

(89,378)

(78,438)

(39,266)

(15,693)

950,895

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(403)

(446)

(147)

82

(10,258)

Total stockholders' equity

974,284

983,123

1,019,729

1,040,973

1,110,865

Noncontrolling interests

1,242

2,358

2,215

1,841

14,965

Total equity

975,526

985,481

1,021,944

1,042,814

1,125,830

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,643,542

1,686,048

1,746,180

1,812,852

3,919,580

Supplemental Information

Due from related parties, net of due to related

parties:

Sonatide (Angola)

$

106,084

129,784

130,867

132,414

131,773

DTDW (Nigeria)

28,622

25,184

23,708

20,423

17,164

Total

$

134,706

154,968

154,575

152,837

148,937

Note (J):  Included in Trade and other receivables, net, for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $37,761; $33,353; $27,616 and $22,919, respectively, of amounts due from our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture.  Included in Accounts payable  for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $12,577; $9,645; $7,193 and $5,755, respectively, of amounts due to our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS

(In thousands):

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

$

22,661

16,205

17,062

14,102

17,313

Towing-supply

7,560

6,846

8,263

9,319

11,274

Other

2,380

3,030

3,010

2,989

3,300

Total

$

32,601

26,081

28,335

26,410

31,887

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

$

9,603

9,564

9,066

8,393

10,701

Towing-supply

12,783

8,824

14,110

16,823

17,065

Other

20

Total

$

22,406

18,388

23,176

25,216

27,766

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:

Deepwater

$

12,596

9,020

10,395

11,192

8,237

Towing-supply

761

603

641

2,102

2,794

Total

$

13,357

9,623

11,036

13,294

11,031

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

$

14,314

13,938

14,358

13,978

13,921

Towing-supply

17,321

16,139

19,807

21,071

24,225

Other

4,175

3,325

4,601

4,942

3,427

Total

$

35,810

33,402

38,766

39,991

41,573

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

$

59,174

48,727

50,881

47,665

50,172

Towing-supply

38,425

32,412

42,821

49,315

55,358

Other

6,575

6,355

7,611

7,931

6,727

Total

$

104,174

87,494

101,313

104,911

112,257

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

25

26

31

39

41

Towing-supply

15

15

16

19

21

Other

6

6

6

8

8

Total

46

47

53

66

70

Stacked vessels

(19)

(20)

(27)

(39)

(35)

Active vessels

27

27

26

27

35

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

18

19

21

21

22

Towing-supply

35

37

39

43

44

Other

1

1

Total

53

56

60

65

67

Stacked vessels

(12)

(15)

(20)

(25)

(25)

Active vessels

41

41

40

40

42

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:

Deepwater

18

17

17

18

17

Towing-supply

4

4

4

6

6

Other

1

2

Total

22

21

21

25

25

Stacked vessels

(4)

(5)

(5)

(5)

(6)

Active vessels

18

16

16

20

19

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

26

27

27

25

24

Towing-supply

31

35

37

38

38

Other

27

31

31