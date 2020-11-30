TIDI Products Adds New Gown to PPE Portfolio

"Our team recently identified a need for AAMI level 2 protection within our portfolio and made the idea of this new gown a reality in a matter of weeks," says Jeff Hebbard, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "We're excited to be able to bring this locally-produced PPE option to the market so quickly."

These new polyethylene gowns join the ranks of TIDI's additional PPE solutions, including eyewear and face shields. New TIDI face masks are also anticipated to launch in early 2021.

"At TIDI, we're always looking for new ways to deliver on our purpose to 'Support Caregivers, Protect Patients,'" says Leah Fichter, Senior Product Manager, PPE. "Our PPE portfolio has evolved throughout the pandemic, and we're proud of the way we've been able to support caregivers and customers during this time."

Individuals looking for more information or to place an order can call the TIDI Customer Service Team at 800-521-1314 or contact their medical supply distributor.

TIDI Products has a history of providing forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals—solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey®, C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

CONTACT:

Catie Malooly

[email protected]

SOURCE TIDI Products, LLC

