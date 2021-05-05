TiEcon 2021: Unstoppable Tech Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiEcon starts tomorrow for 3 days of unstoppable technology innovation topics-May 6-8, 2021. Featuring outstanding grand keynotes and an array of over 200 speakers, TiEcon 2021 expects to draw in more than 20,000 global attendees.

New additions to our growing roster of speakers at TiEcon 2021:

Dell Technologies:

Sudhir Srinivasan, Ph.D. is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Storage Division at Dell Technologies.

Gilead:

Daniel O'Day is CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Marc Berson is Senior VP and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Gilead Sciences.

Atlassian:

Dominic Price is Atlassian's in-house "Team Doctor" helping them scale by being ruthlessly efficient and effective, and helping their customers navigate transformation, agility, and the future of work.

Adrian Ludwig is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Atlassian.

Applied Materials:

Anand Kamannavar is the Global Head of Applied Materials' venture capital fund. .

Dr. Omkaram (Om) Nalamasu is Senior VP & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Applied Materials.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE ):

Rohit Dixit is Senior VP & General Manager for Advisory & Professional Services, Pointnext for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Microsoft:

Jason Zander is Executive VP of Microsoft Azure. He leads the core teams building Microsoft's intelligent cloud and intelligent edge - from silicon to cloud to the edge.

Peloton:

Viresh Rustagi is Senior VP, Product Software Engineering at Peloton. He fuels software innovation across Peloton's growing suite of apps and connected fitness devices in markets around the globe.

TCS:

Surya Kant is Chairman for TCS, North America and oversees TCS's largest market in driving business growth and strengthening customer relationships and helping them in their Business 4.0 digital transformations.

Tricentis:

Sandeep Johri is the former CEO and Board Member of Tricentis. Kevin Thompson is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board for Tricentis.

