TiECon Detroit 2018 Unveils List of Elite Entrepreneurs- TiE20 Winners

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TiECon Detroit 2018 - Ignite2Disrupt - All About AI, Michigan's largest conference on entrepreneurship, presented by TiE Detroit, today announced the winners of the TiE20 Industry Awards.

Selected from more than 500 nominated companies, the winners represent the most enterprising startup companies in five focus segments: Sensors/Electronics/IOT, Food/Health/Fitness, Fintech, Blockchain/AI/ML/DL and Manufacturing/In Vehicle Technologies/Mobility. The TiE20 winners will be honored with awards of excellence at TiECon Detroit 2018 on Saturday, October 06, 2018, at 6:00 p.m at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, Michigan.

TiE20 Winners 2018 include:

Klassic Mobile Gardens LLC

At Bat

Zeal Aerial Fitness

MedKairos

TheraB Medical

Circadian Risk

PassageX

Detroit Flying Cars

Symba

FINCURA

Demeter

10XTS

Genomenon

Actionable Science

Torq Labs

SAHAVE

SeedMates LLC

Perisense Inc.

Rustic MAKA

NT Discovery

"TiE20 awards is where aspirations of today, become an entrepreneurial reality of tomorrow. We are confident this is a first step towards identifying and to spotlight the next generation business creators in our region," said Tel K. Ganesan, President, TiE Detroit Chapter.

TiE20 has become a global brand that attracts thousands of companies worldwide. TiE 20 winners will present their companies to the conference attendees. They will get special invitations to premium networking sessions at TiECon and will also be part of ongoing recognition from TiE Detroit throughout the year. More importantly, they will get access to TiE's powerful global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Being a TiE20 winner is a prestigious recognition. Today's young entrepreneurs are creating a positive impact in the society. My hearty congratulations to all the TiE 20 winners," said Luxmi Dutt, TiE20 chair.

Online registration and more information are immediately available for TiECon Detroit 2018 at www.tiecondetroit.org. For more information about the conference, please contact Jacqueline Perry, TiE Detroit 248-254-4087 or via email at jacquelinep@kyyba.com.

About TiECon Detroit 2018

TiECon Detroit 2018 is Michigan's largest entrepreneurial conference, attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and other professionals. This year's theme is Ignite2Disrupt- All About AI and is being held on October 06, 2018 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.tiecondetroit.org/.

