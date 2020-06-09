Tieks extends SewTogether Campaign to include discounts for frontline medical personnel and other essential workers

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks announced a plan to significantly expand Operation #SewTogether, a philanthropic effort that has driven the donation of nearly a million masks to support frontline medical personnel. This week, the company will say thank you to those who have served on the frontlines by offering a $100 gift card for use on its popular line of ballet flats to frontline medical, first responder, and military personnel.

Tieks launched Operation #SewTogether at the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States in an effort to offset the critical shortage of PPE for medical workers. After hearing directly from a friend working on the frontlines at a Los Angeles County Hospital, Tieks CEO Kfir Gavrieli had his team reorient their Culver City facility to set up a mask production line and invited his customers to join in the effort, providing online mask-making tutorials and offering $50 gift cards for every 25 masks sewn and $100 gift cards for every 50 masks sewn.

"Rewarding our customers for sewing masks wasn't enough," Gavrieli said. "We knew our heroes fighting Covid-19 on the frontlines needed masks first, so that was our initial focus. Now we'd like to extend a meaningful discount to our heroes risking their lives on the front lines as a thank you for all they are doing. We hope Tieks can keep our heroes comfortable as they keep our communities safe and functioning."

To qualify for the $100 discount, medical workers and other front-line workers can visit www.tieks.com/heroes and verify their front-line status.

"I couldn't be prouder of the work that my company and our community of customers have done to support those who are keeping our communities and country safe," Gavrieli added. "The million masks we are donating through our #SewTogether Campaign is only the beginning of our commitment to support our friends on the frontline."

The discount program is set to begin immediately and last into July at least.

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

