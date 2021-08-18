Tieks launches special offering "Tieks for Teachers" in time for back-to-school season

Last year, following Operation #SewTogether , Tieks launched Tieks for Heroes , thanking those who have served on the frontlines of the pandemic by offering Tieks Gift Cards to frontline medical, first responder, and military personnel. Tieks is following these efforts by supporting our education heroes with a comfortable and chic foundation for their meaningful work in the classroom and beyond.

"We knew our heroes fighting Covid-19 on the frontlines deserved some extra attention and support. Now we'd like to extend a meaningful discount to those serving our schools and places of learning as a thank you for all they have done and are doing during a difficult time. We hope Tieks can keep our teachers comfortable as they keep our schools operating safely."

Tieks are known for their split-sole, handstitched Italian leather ballet flats that are durable and easy to fold for women on the go. Each pair takes 3 days and 150 steps to craft and features advanced foam cushioning for all day comfort and long-term wear, making them perfect for back-to-school style in the classroom.

To qualify for the $75 discount, certified teachers can visit www.tieks.com/tieksforteachers and verify their teaching and/or employment status to receive a coupon code. All prospective participants will be required to verify their credentials through ID.me to ensure they meet qualifications for this offer.

The #TieksforTeachers promotion for back to school is set to launch August 17 and will run until August 31. Limit one per person, per household. All gift codes are redeemable for up to 45 days. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

