Tier1 Financial Solutions Appoints Neil Ferris As Chairman of the Board

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has named Neil Ferris as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ferris, who brings over 35 years of experience in the high-tech industry, joined Tier1's Board in 2019.

Before joining Tier1's Board, Ferris was CEO of Giganet, a storage networking company which was sold to Emulex. He also held CEO roles at Open Data, which was sold to a private company, and Fluent Machines, which was sold to Novell Corp. Ferris was a founding member and Vice President of Apollo Computer, which was sold to HP after a successful IPO. For almost ten years, Ferris held senior director positions with Data General, where he joined shortly after formation. His previous board roles include BTI Systems, Archives, Enfora, InterSense, and Ibrix, each of which was successfully acquired.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil as Chairman during this period of exciting growth for Tier1," said Mark Notten, CEO and Co-Founder of Tier1 Financial Solutions. "Neil brings a wealth of experience and a unique strategic vision to the business, having spent decades building and scaling up technology companies. Tier1 has been the go-to CRM provider for banking and capital markets for 13 years and has a solid customer base. Neil and the Board are helping to accelerate our growth and scale the company like never before."

"Tier1's industry-leading software and technology is transforming banking and capital markets," Ferris said. "Having already worked with many of the highly experienced members of its management team, I am extremely pleased to join Tier1 and look forward to supporting the Company's growth in new areas that are a natural extension for the firm."

Tier1's secure, full-service solutions augment the Salesforce platform to provide actionable insights allowing clients to increase monetization and target a larger wallet share. In 2019, Tier1 saw significant growth following the expansion of its offices in New York, Toronto and Sudbury, Ontario, a rising Canadian technology hub. Tier1 plans to roll out its first major enhancement to its buy-side solution this year around conference management.

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

SOURCE Tier1 Financial Solutions