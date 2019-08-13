Tier1, Inc. Announces New Executive Management, Mission Statement and Values

Craig Krouse was announced as Tier1's President and Chief Operating Officer. Krouse has been with Tier1 for 12 years. He began his career with Tier1 as an Oracle E-Business Suite Developer, then transitioned to Director of Client Services and most recently served as the Vice President of Client Services. In his new role, Krouse will oversee all operations and the delivery of Tier1's Private Cloud hosting, support of critical Oracle business applications and both Oracle ERP and EPM project services. Krouse states, "I am looking forward to the continued growth of Tier1 and remain dedicated to the delivery of outstanding services consistent with our core values".

Marcie Newell was announced as Tier1's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Newell has also been with Tier1 for 12 years. She started with Tier1 as an Account Manager and was promoted to Director of Sales 2 years ago. In her new role, Newell will be responsible for managing all sales and marketing efforts within the organization to continue driving new business opportunities. Newell shares her enthusiasm by stating, "I am really excited about the opportunity to continue expanding Tier1's customer base. Between our robust suite of personalized services, our focus on helping customers get the most out of their IT initiatives, and our core values, we can be a large asset to any organization".

In line with the addition of new Executive Management, Guidarelli also announced the company's new mission statement: "Helping customers sleep at night by providing personalized cloud, support, and project services for critical Oracle business applications".

Guidarelli explains, "It was time to simplify our mission statement for a clear and concise representation of who we are and what we do. Like many companies we have always had a paragraph long mission statement, but it was time to change that. We strive to simplify our customers' technologies and workflows; we needed to bring that simplicity to the foundation of our company".

In line with the shift in the mission statement, Tier1's company values were also codified:

Fanatically focused on customer success Committed to the success of Tier1 Invested in continuous improvement & growth No jerks

Guidarelli went on to state how these values were identified, "I, along with the leadership group, spent some time trying to understand what the core values are that drive Tier1. Not what we aspire for them to be, but what they actually are. Values that each of our team members hold within them that make them an especially good fit to be a part of the Tier1 family. We agreed on four core values that we believe to be what make us unique, make us successful, and make us enjoy working together".

Guildarelli goes on to state his excitement for the future of Tier1 with these new transformations, "I truly believe that both Craig and Marcie share all of these values we outlined. That is why we have had such great success since they have joined the team and will continue to do so in the future with them leading the way. I am more excited than ever about the future of Tier1".

About Tier1, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Tier1 is a forerunner in providing consulting and outsourcing services for Oracle applications and databases. With 50+ employees that have a minimum of 10 years experience and over 350 clients, Tier1 has built a world-class consulting and support organization. Based in Pittsburgh, but serving clients across the United States, Tier1's services - to an extensive range of industries - include managed services, implementations, upgrades, development services, cloud hosting, cloud services, and staffing needs.

