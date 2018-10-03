Tier10 Unveils Acura Racing's Return to Form at Watkins Glen International Raceway

"Whenever you make anything, or you design or create anything, whatever you're going through is going to translate itself in whatever you manifest, and those [original Acura vehicles] were amazing because they had that vibe going," remarked Ikeda. "And so if you want that again, you have to think like [the original engineers and designers] did, you have to behave like they did, or you're not going to get what you want."

Production of the piece was a multi-day affair, including scorching midsummer days with temperatures into the triple digits. Despite the hurdles associated with filming an endurance race, Tier10's Chief Creative Officer Scott Rodgers understands the sacrifices that need to be made to capture the perfect story.

"We had the unique opportunity of not only being able to tell the story, but being able to tell it right," explained Rodgers. "The guys at Acura knew we had the right crew, the right equipment, the right everything to do the Racing Program and the brand justice, and we were thrilled at the chance to accomplish just that."

The video features prominent members of Acura Penske Racing, Honda of America Racing Team (HART), and Meyer Shank Racing, including owner of Meyer Shank Racing Michael Shank, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Honda Performance Development Steve Erikson, HART Racing's Ryan Eversley, and Acura Team Penske drivers Helio Castroneves, Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Ricky Taylor.

