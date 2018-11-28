Tier1CRM Appoints First Chief Product Officer

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1CRM ("Tier1"), the leading provider of client relationship management tools for financial services, has named Manish Patel as Chief Product Officer. He comes to Tier1 after leading numerous multimillion-dollar product development and software projects, scaling product and engineering organizations, and implementing industry best practices and processes. Patel will be responsible for spearheading Tier1's overall product vision, growth, and development, while ensuring the Company continues to improve upon the overall customer experience.

Before joining Tier1, Patel worked at Valassis Digital as the Executive Director of Product Management for two years. Prior to that, he spent five years at Ipreo as Managing Director of Product Management. He also spent 13 years at ING Bank in London in Business Management roles within Equity Markets Research and Sales, primarily concerning CRM and Research Distribution systems. In his previous roles, Patel has overseen the development of innovative, multi-platform software products within the financial and advertising industries.

"Manish's wealth of experience working with the buy- and sell-side communities will help drive our goal of providing the tools necessary for capital markets participants to sharpen client relationships and empower collaboration in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Mark Notten, CEO and Co-Founder of Tier1.

"Capital markets participants face growing regulation which requires the need for more efficiency, accountability and connectivity than ever before," Patel said. "I'm excited to join Tier1 to execute and communicate a strategic product roadmap that aligns with Tier1's vision to empower customers with innovative products by leveraging the platform for their specialized needs in capital markets."

Tier1 also recently added entrepreneur and tech veteran, Neil Ferris, to its Board of Directors following a record year of growth, during which the Company saw revenue, employee headcount and its client base reach record levels.

About Tier1CRM

Tier1CRM is a leader in capital markets CRM. Built on top of the Salesforce platform, Tier1CRM's flagship product, ACE, is an HTML application suite that helps sell-side and buy-side clients generate new revenue opportunities, improve customer service, and achieve greater efficiency across the organization. Tier1CRM gives clients a "single pane of glass" view into client and employee activity and is currently utilized by tens of thousands of users across the sales and trading, corporate and investment banking, and investment management landscape. Visit us at http://www.tier1crm.com.

SOURCE Tier1CRM

Related Links

http://www.tier1crm.com

