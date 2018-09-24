Tier1CRM Ranked as a Fastest Growing Tech Company in North America by Deloitte

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1CRM, the leading provider of client relationship management tools, is one of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America, according to a ranking by Deloitte. Tier1CRM ranked 393rd in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, with a three-year growth rate of 198%.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

"We are honored to be included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list, as this recognizes our commitment to shaping the sales and trading desktops of the future," said Mark Notten, Tier1CRM CEO and Co-Founder. "With the transformative shift in capital markets and banking, driven by evolving regulatory requirements, our goal is to provide the tools, connectivity, and workflows to power collaboration, transparency, and communications between buy and sell-side professionals."

Additionally, the firm has opened an expanded office in New York City to support its sales efforts, and launched a new office in Sudbury, Ontario to establish a presence in one of Ontario's growing technology hubs and pursue top-tier engineering talent.

"I am very excited and pleased to welcome Tier1CRM, a leader in the financial technology and innovation sector to Greater Sudbury," said City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. "Tier1CRM has made a great decision in establishing roots in our community in a sector that is seeing tremendous growth both nationally and locally. I am confident that this investment into our community will contribute to our growing reputation as a hub for fintech services and innovation."

The opening of the two new offices comes during a time of rapid growth for Tier1, which is currently in the process of onboarding several bulge bracket banks and expanding its buy-side solutions. The firm was recently awarded "Best Buy-Side CRM Platform" at Waters Technology's Buy-Side Technology Awards and plans to extend its offering on the sell side by building a new module on the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform next year.

About Tier1CRM

Tier1CRM is a leader in capital markets CRM. Built on top of the Salesforce platform, Tier1CRM's flagship product, ACE, is an HTML application suite that helps sell-side and buy-side clients generate new revenue opportunities, improve customer service, and achieve greater efficiency across the organization. Tier1CRM gives clients a "single pane of glass" view into client and employee activity and is currently utilized by tens of thousands of users across the sales and trading, corporate and investment banking, and investment management landscape. Visit us at http://www.tier1crm.com.

