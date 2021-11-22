Tiffany & Co. Announces The Opening Of Its First Store On The Left Bank In Paris, France

The world of Tiffany is expressed with refinement in this warm and feminine setting thanks to the omnipresence of soft curves, iridescent clouds float on curvilinear walls with pearly coatings. Like a call to reverie, these clouds, while sending a discreet nod to the majestic verticality of skyscrapers piercing the New York City sky, help to create an intimate and soothing atmosphere. Lightness is cultivated by an anthology of round lights suspended in the air, their golden, brushed surfaces subtly nod to New York's Art Deco period. The serenity is enhanced by warm hues, bringing majesty to the iconic Tiffany Blue®, which appears in delicate touches to punctuate the House's exceptional creations. Prominent to the new store are the brand's radiant diamonds and iconic collections, including Tiffany T1 and Tiffany City HardWear.

At the center of the Bon Marché Rive Gauche store interior is a dazzling engraved glass diamond sculpture, realized by Hugh Dutton, magnetizes the gaze and radiates the iconic signatures of the jeweler. Its facets evoke the iconic cut of Tiffany & Co.'s round brilliant cut diamonds. This work is part of the great tradition of dialogue between art and creation initiated by the House over the decades. The elegance, refinement and whimsy of French designer Jean Schlumberger's 'Bird on a Rock' brooch also takes the spotlight. Symbolizing the close and deep ties that unite France and the New York House. The poetry of the Parisian and New York landscapes are depictured through digitally animated window displays that allow guests to virtually try on the 'Bird on a Rock', and then share on their own social channels.

The store at Bon Marché Rive Gauche will be Tiffany's seventh store in France, a testament to the brand's commitment to its clientele in the region and from around the world.

@tiffanyandco

Perrine Guérin-Godret | PR Manager, France, Benelux & Switzerland,

[email protected]



SOURCE TIFFANY & CO.