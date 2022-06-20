Tiffany & Co.'s Brand Exhibition "Vision & Virtuosity" Opens in London

A visual chronicle of the storied jeweller since its founding in New York City in 1837, "Vision & Virtuosity" takes visitors on a journey through seven different chapters, exploring separate themes that are central to Tiffany's brand identity, heritage, and creative influence.

Guests can:

- Explore founder Charles Lewis Tiffany's legacy and the creativity of the brand, told through recreations of some of the brand's most vivid and exciting window displays.

- Experience the works of some of the House's most creative forces such as Jean Schlumberger, Elsa Peretti and Paloma Picasso, with access to some never seen before archival pieces.

- Uncover the history of the annual Blue Book high jewellry collection, experiencing a once in a lifetime display of pieces ranging from the 1800s through to present day.

- Become immersed in the world of love and commitment, brought to life by beautiful installations, digital innovations and try-on experiences.

- Step foot into Breakfast at Tiffany's, living the brand's rich cultural history through the eyes (and objects) of this most beloved film.

- Discover a spectacle of diamonds, including the reimaging of the brand's 1939's World Fair Necklace, featuring over 100 carats of diamonds and the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, worn by only a few women in its history including Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

A series of 'Late' evenings, events, talks and workshops will feature across the summer as part of the exhibition. Featuring experts from the worlds of jewellery, art, design, fashion and culture, visitors can get even closer to the jewellery, with some even being available for try-ons. A once in a life-time opportunity to experience some of the world's most beautiful jewels up close.

Tickets are free, and available on the Vision & Virtuosity app, available on the iOS App Store or at the exhibition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841699/Tiffany_and_Co_Vision_and_Virtuosity.jpg

SOURCE TIFFANY & CO.