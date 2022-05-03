Tiffany & Co.'s "Vision & Virtuosity" Exhibition Announced in London featuring an Extraordinary Display of Jewels, Craftsmanship and Creativity

Bringing over 400 objects from the House's archives to London, the immersive exhibition is a celebration of Tiffany's authority as the purveyor of the world's finest diamonds and a showcase of how two core values—vision and virtuosity—have guided the House for 185 years.

A visual chronicle of the storied jeweller since its founding in New York City in 1837, the exhibition is split into seven different chapters. Visitors will journey through everything from archival high jewellery designs, Tiffany's famed window displays and its recently acquired Empire Diamond of over 80 carats to important relics of popular culture such as the original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's.

An accompanying exhibition catalogue presents the exhibition's highlights, showcasing creations by everyone from Louis Comfort Tiffany and Gene Moore to Jean Schlumberger, Elsa Peretti, Paloma Picasso, John Loring, and the House's most influential visionaries.

Additionally, an exclusive curation of artist collaborations and limited-release items in Tiffany Blue® will be available at the gift shop. Collaborations include T-shirts and hoodies designed by Daniel Arsham, Tiffany & Co. x Wilson® footballs, Quartersnacks skateboards, Mellow Gemini vases, Krink paint markers, Caran d'Ache pen and pencil sets and Bellocq tea sets.

A series of 'Late' evenings, events, talks and workshops will feature across the summer as part of the exhibition. Featuring experts from the worlds of jewellery, art, design, fashion and culture, visitors can get even closer to the jewellery, with some even being available for try-ons. A once in a life-time opportunity to experience some of the world's most beautiful jewels up close. Details on the programme to be released in due course.

Complimentary tickets are available now through the Tiffany & Co. exhibition app where you can also discover exhibition highlights, exclusive content and more.

