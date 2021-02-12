Tiffany Brown Designs Shows Her Winter 2022 Collection NYFW The Shows Monday February 15 2021 6:30 pm

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Fashion Week is the bi-annual event of runway shows and presentations used to highlight different designers' collections for the next fashion season. We are pleased to announce that Tiffany Brown Designs have been featured for New York Fashion Week 'The Shows.' This Winter 2022 collection features prints in pink and beige. The color pink represents compassion, nurturing, and love.1 The color Beige is dependable, conservative, and flexible.2 Brown is working on women's clothing, but with this opportunity, she is also exploring men's clothing as well.

Designer Tiffany Brown Winter 2022 Collection

Clark Atlanta University Fashion Student Rakaiyah Dixon piece is also included in this collection. Lead Designer Tiffany Brown states "As alumna of Spelman College (Class of 2001) and Clark Atlanta University (Class of 2004), it is important to always give back at all times. As a African American Woman, it is important to provide opportunities to the next generation particular young women in your pursuit of success. This ensures you wont be last. This has special meaning to me to do this during Black History Month."

Tiffany Brown Designs Show will be held on today Monday, February 15th , at 6:30 p.m. streamed from Atlanta. You can view the show here: https://app.nyfw.com/live/171584/tiffany-brown-designs-february-2021

The show was held at Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. RED KAMera Innovations was responsible for photography. Videography was done by Salt Creative House. Ei Model Management was agency of record for model casting. Hair and Makeup was done by Toni and Guy Academy, Industry Makeup Academy Patricia Clark, and Celebrity Style Slay Lay Founder Jasmine White.

All COVID-19 precautions will take place and social distancing procedures will be followed. For more information, please visit the website at www.tbrownltd.com or contact Tiffany Brown Designs.

About

Tiffany Brown Designs is a U.S. Design house founded in 2008 that offers timeless styles with showrooms in London, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Atlanta. It re-launched as Tiffany Brown Designs in June 2013. Tiffany Brown U.S. Design house offers timeless styles and sizes for the ages

