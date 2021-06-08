Tiffany R. Warren Named Chair Of The AAF National Board Of Directors For 2021-2022

"Tiffany personifies what AAF is all about -- a unifying voice for advertising," said Steve Pacheco, President and CEO of AAF. Tweet this

Ms. Warren is a well-known executive within the advertising, media and marketing community having recently served as Chief Diversity Officer for Omnicom Group, Inc. for more than 11 years prior to assuming her current position with Sony Music Group. Among her long list of contributions and achievements is ADCOLOR, the premier organization and movement that champions diversity and inclusion in creative industries, which she founded 15 years ago and remains President. She's also a prior recipient of the AAF's Barton A. Cummings Gold Medal Award for exceptional volunteer service to the industry and a member of the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. Ms. Warren was also the AAF Board Secretary for the past six years.

"Tiffany personifies what AAF is all about -- a unifying voice for advertising," said Steve Pacheco, President and CEO of AAF. "Tiffany was a member of our very first class of Most Promising Multicultural Students and the prior Chair of the AAF's long-standing Mosaic Council, two strategic diversity-focused initiatives of the AAF. With Tiffany's leadership and support, we plan to launch our most ambitious fund-raising effort ever, including the launch of the Mosaic Center Expansion Fund as well as efforts to add more historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) to our 130 college chapters."

Pacheco added, "I cannot thank Lynn Lewis enough for her stewardship over the past year. During a very difficult moment, Lynn led an increasingly diverse AAF board, helped attract new Corporate Members and championed the new brand identity for our 100+ year old organization. How fortunate are we to have people like Lynn and Tiffany in our corner."

As part of today's news, the AAF also announced that Carter Murray, CEO of FCB Global, will serve alongside Ms. Warren as Vice Chair of the Board, succeeding Ms. Warren effective July 2022.

ABOUT AAF

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame , Advertising Hall of Achievement , American Advertising Awards , Advertising Day on the Hill , National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC), Mosaic Awards , Most Promising Multicultural Students Program , HBCUs for Advertising and AdCamp for high school students -- all serving the Federation's 30,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 50+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."

