Tiff's Treats and Soldiers' Angels to Send Free Warm Cookie Deliveries to Families of Deployed Military Service Members

The partnership came about as a way to thank military service members by helping them treat the ones they love, a valuable gift for the deployed, who often miss life's most important celebrations—the birth of a child, graduations, weddings and more. Tiff's Treats' CookieVision™ technology makes it easy for them to record a video message with a cell phone when placing an order, letting service members send their love home with a personalized greeting enhanced with augmented reality to accompany the free delivery of warm cookies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tiff's Treats on this unique opportunity to expand our support services for deployed service members. For the past 17 years, Soldiers' Angels has focused on sending stateside support to the deployed. Thanks to Tiff's Treats, we are able to reverse that support for the first time in the history of Soldiers' Angels so that the deployed can send something special back to the states," said Amy Palmer, CEO and President of Soldiers' Angels.

"As the pandemic is causing many families to feel the 'quarantine blues,' we know that our deployed will love this opportunity to easily send support back home to their loved ones," Palmer continued.

Deployed service members who have registered with Soldiers' Angels and whose loved ones are in a Tiff's Treats delivery zone can claim a gift card to place their free order today at https://www.cookiedelivery.com/soldiers-angels.aspx.

Tiff's Treats bakes and delivers mouthwatering made-to-order cookies in the following metro areas: Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville; and Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Lubbock, Waco, College Station, and San Marcos, Texas.

"We created CookieVision™ for moments just like this, where the joy of receiving warm cookies is multiplied when a recipient sees the face and hears the voice of a loved one," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats. "We can't think of a better group to offer this connection to than our military, and we're excited about all the smiles these deliveries will bring."

The partnership could allow hundreds of deployed service members to send a fun, heartfelt surprise to their families (with contactless delivery for safety). As of today, 1,300 combat deployed service members are registered with Soldiers' Angels, and more can register at https://soldiersangels.org/register-for-services.html to claim the free cookie delivery as well as discover services for deployed military, veterans, and their families and caregivers.

About Soldiers' Angels

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org .

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 59 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,400 employees, baking more than 150 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back. On top of hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations, each new store's grand opening benefits a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated over $200,000 to worthy causes through these events. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com.

