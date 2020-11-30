Tiff's Treats Opens in Prosper, Texas, with a Drive-Through Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, December 5, Benefiting Hatching Hope Foundation

A drive-through-style grand opening celebration this Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., will benefit Hatching Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that educates autism caregivers and empowers families affected by autism. Cookie fans can RSVP to reserve a ticket now. A $10 ticket scores each vehicle a dozen freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, a $5 gift card and the chance to win a $100 cookie gift card. Tickets are limited, so fans should RSVP quickly. For each ticket sold, Tiff's Treats will donate $5 to Hatching Hope Foundation. Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday or tacky sweater theme to show their holiday cheer! The store will also be open for regular pickup, delivery and walk-in business during Saturday's event, and all who stop by can enter to win free cookies for a year.

"Since we opened our first Dallas store almost 15 years ago, our loyal customers have helped us grow and serve much of the Metroplex with warm cookie delivery," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats. "We're excited to expand our delivery service further north to the Prosper area, which has surged in growth in recent years."

Tiff's Treats' hot-out-of-the-oven cookie delivery now reaches most of the commercial and residential area along Highway 380 between North Stonebridge Drive and Union Park Boulevard, extending north to West Glendenning Parkway and south toward Eldorado Parkway. Shoppers can drop in for a treat anytime during the store's normal business hours of 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In this time of social distancing, Tiff's Treats offers contactless delivery to help people connect and celebrate life's moments from afar. The brand's CookieVision™ technology takes connection one step further with personalized video gift messages. Customers can record a video message during checkout on the Tiff's Treats app, and recipients receive the personalized greeting, enhanced with augmented reality, with their warm cookies.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 61 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 150 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com.

About Hatching Hope Foundation

Hatching Hope Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization increasing autism awareness in underrepresented communities by educating, encouraging, and advocating for families directly or indirectly affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other related disabilities.

