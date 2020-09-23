Tiger Asia Intelligence reiterates a Buy rating on AnPac Bio, Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The full report can be found here: AnPac Report

Key Report Highlights:

TAI reiterates a Buy rating on ANPC and sees great opportunity for AnPac in the cancer screening and immunology test markets after the COIVD-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 continues to emerge as a catalyst for future growth and opportunity for newly launched immunology tests. Compared to its competitors, AnPac's CDA technology can detect multiple cancers with relatively higher sensitivity and specificity. AnPac's current valuation is relatively underestimated.

AnPac's relatively low-priced CDA testing, highly accurate technology, and massive risk assessment database are still its competitive advantages to further penetrate the market in China. AnPac continued to work in obtaining the NMPA Class III medical device registration certificate to further penetrate the cancer screening market.

TAI has seen better than expected AnPac's business recovery in China from COVID-19 as well as the operations of its San Jose and Philadelphia labs will continue to drive AnPac's accelerating business performance.

About Tiger Asia Intelligence:

Tiger Asia Intelligence, a subsidiary of Tiger Market Intelligence, is an independent forward-thinking Research & Market Intelligence company that provides in-depth fundamental equity research on small and mid-cap ADRs. Our unique fundamental research reports, commentary, valuation, and financial models provide investors unique insight into companies generally overlooked by Wall Street.

Website: https://www.tigermarketintelligence.com/

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Market Intelligence

Related Links

https://www.tigermarketintelligence.com/

