Tiger Cool Express, LLC. named to Food Logistics' Top Green Providers List for 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Tiger Cool Express, LLC. to the Top Green Providers list for 2020.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers' supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

"Tiger Cool Express is honored to be named as a Top Green Provider. As a leading intermodal service provider offering sustainable solutions in the global food supply chain, we recognize how important it is to create green solutions for our customers that will continually reduce their carbon footprint," said Chief Commercial Officer Leslie Baird. "Tiger Cool Express is proud to have launched our CarbonFree Load Service in January 2020. We will continue to lead the way through sustainable and innovative refrigerated intermodal solutions while reducing the impact on the environment." Visit our website for details.

About Tiger Cool Express

With a growing temperature control container fleet, Tiger Cool Express has the capacity to provide reliable intermodal service across the world's premier freight network. The company is committed to providing time definite intermodal services and offers sustainable capacity in key markets, superior fuel efficiency versus over-the-road trucking, while protecting product integrity. Tiger Cool Express believes that being green means having smarter logistics. With telematics fitted containers, and the resultant temperature and fuel monitoring, our customers can significantly reduce their carbon footprint by going intermodal. Tiger Cool is compliant with environmental guidelines and regulations, participating in several sustainability groups

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

SOURCE Tiger Cool Express

Related Links

http://www.tigercoolexpress.com

