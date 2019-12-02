Tiger Group Online Auction Features Pro Audiovisual Gear from Keslow Camera and Eastern TV

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for content running high across the entertainment and media industry, Tiger Group on Dec. 10 will hold an online auction of excess audiovisual equipment from Keslow Camera, one of the nation's premier A/V rental firms. The sale will additionally feature professional gear from the Massachusetts location of Eastern TV, a recently closed full-service media production house that also had operations in New York and Georgia.

Arri Alexa camera head bodies are among the items available in Tiger's Dec. 10 auction of surplus A/V equipment from Keslow Camera and remaining gear from the Massachusetts location of recently-closed Eastern TV. The Dec. 10 online auction's selection of lenses includes this Zeiss Compact Prime Cp.2 PL Mount set.

The gear, by brands such as Arri, Zeiss, Canon, Panasonic, Sachtler, Tiffen, Schneider, Sony, Sennheiser and many others, include:

digital and video cameras, lenses, lighting and grip equipment

monitors, audio gear, tripods and production accessories

approximately 8,000 filters, heads, lens extenders, and more

"This is an opportunity for bidders on the East Coast, West Coast and everywhere in-between to purchase professional gear that can be put to work immediately in productions," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Group Commercial & Industrial. "The excess gear from Keslow offers buyers a high degree of comfort in that it comes from a premier rental company with an outstanding reputation. The equipment from Eastern TV, a production house that served broadcast, online and corporate clients, is unique both for its excellent condition and its wide variety."

Bidding for the online auction commences Dec. 3 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. (PST). Bidders are required to register at SoldTiger.com prior to the sale.

Interested bidders can inspect the equipment online at soldtiger.com and/or by making an appointment to visit either Tiger's warehouse in Glendale, California, or Eastern TV's storage location in South Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893; 230147@email4pr.com; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, 230147@email4pr.com, or Bill Parness, (908)-789-0700, 230147@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Tiger Group