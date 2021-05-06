Tiger Group Online Auction on May 20 Features Machining Centers, Industrial Robots and Other High-Utility Assets

FLORENCE, Ky., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will begin accepting bids on May 13 for the May 20 online auction of the remaining assets from Eagle Manufacturing's engine block-machining facility in Florence, Kentucky. The 300,000-square-foot metro Cincinnati plant was shuttered by parent company Linamar Corp. on April 19, 2021.

A wide variety of manufacturing and machining companies will find items of interest in the sale of this Tier-1 automotive supplier's remaining assets, said George Laidlaw, a Director of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division.

This five-axis, 2009 Heller MC 10 is among the machining centers available in Tiger's May 20 online auction of assets from Eagle Manufacturing's former plant in Florence, Ky. Other assets up for bid include approximately 40 material-handling robots, including this 2011 model from Fanuc.

"In addition to machining centers, the auction offers a large number of highly adaptable material-handling robots, along with tooling, parts washers, and support equipment," Laidlaw noted.

Located about 12 miles from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the well-located building may be available for lease or purchase, Laidlaw said.

The equipment on offer includes Heller five-axis machining centers; Heller horizontal machining centers; and a Haas vertical machining center. The material-handling robots (about 40 in all), include models by Fanuc and ABB.

The assets also include a Midbrook engine block pass-thru washing system, as well as pass-thru part washers by Ransohoff, Proceco and Hafroy.

Other available equipment includes coolant and chip-processing systems; air compressors; forklifts; air chillers and dryers, and gantry and job cranes.

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will open at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on May 13 and close on Thursday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. (ET). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Bidders can inspect the assets on May 19, by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected].

For more information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/state-of-the-art-engine-block-machining-facility/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: Maria Hoang, [email protected] or (805) 497-4999. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected], (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE Tiger Group