Tiger Online Auction Offers Variety of Professional A/V Gear from Major Production Rental Company

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest sale for a prominent North American production rental company, Tiger Group will be staging a timed online auction on August 24 for over 200 lots of professional grade digital cameras, lenses, projectors, memory and other gear accessories from a prominent North American production rental company.

Items up for bid in Tiger's Aug. 24th online auction include three Angenieux Optima 24-290mm lenses. The offering also includes two Fujinon Premier HK 24-180mm T2.6 lenses, as well digital cameras, projectors, memory and other gear.

Bidding for the surplus equipment from this recurring Tiger client opens at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on August 17, with the selection including gear from such major manufacturers as Angenieux, Canon, Christie, Chrosziel, Fujinon, Panasonic, Redmag, and Sony.

"Tiger is extremely pleased to once again be selected by this prominent North American rental company to assist in selling their excess inventory, as they make way for new gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, and leader of its AV vertical. "We continue to provide great opportunities to our loyal AV buyers from North America and abroad. This sale offers a wide selection of quality gear to purchase at auction."

Digital cameras on the auction block include: a Canon C300 with EF mount; a Panasonic Varicam 35; a Red Scarlet-X; a Sony DSC-S85 Cyber Shot 4.1 megapixel; and a Sony PMW-F5 4K.

The lens offering includes three Angenieux Optimo 24-290mm T2.8 – MF4′ FD 162mm; and two Fujinon Premier HK 24-180mm T2.6 – MF4'1.2″ FD 136mm.

Projectors up for bid include a Christie Vivid LX41 – 4k lumens; a Sanyo PLCHF15000 PROJECTOR 4 – LCD 15k lumens; a Sanyo PLC-XF45 10k lumens; and a Sharp V-10

XG-V10XU 3.2k lumens.

Gear accessories include adapters, memory, speakers, tripods and wireless transmitters/receivers.

Bidding closes at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on August 24. All bidders must register in advance at the Tiger sale site. For full details on the offering visit, www.soldtiger.com

Previews of the gear will be offered, by appointment only, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 23 in Chatsworth, Calif. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information about the gear, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected].

