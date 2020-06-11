Tiger Pistol Contributes Social Platform, Services to JOANN for Local Amplification of "Make to Give" Mask Initiative

"Tiger Pistol is dedicated to helping JOANN in its initiative to support our country's medical personnel and fellow citizens," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "While JOANN supplies free tools, supplies, and guidance, Tiger Pistol is providing our social advertising platform and campaign management resources to help extend the reach and impact of the initiative."

Beginning in early March, JOANN began to notice groups of people in the crafting and sewing communities making protective masks, gowns, and other essential items to donate to local hospitals and health care facilities. Inspired by the customers who were looking to help during this unprecedented crisis, JOANN wanted to contribute to the cause, providing free mask-making supplies and guidance through in store experience, curbside pickup and joann.com. After just a couple of months, more than 150 million masks were created through a combination of customer purchases and directly donated masks and scrubs to hospitals and health care facilities nationwide. Now, the company's focus is expanding to supplying masks for everyone in America.

In support of this effort, Tiger Pistol is running high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads with copy that dynamically localizes to drive community relevance and ad performance. JOANN is using the ads to drive awareness for the company's 'Make to Give' initiative and donation efforts in connection with its local stores.

"With state and local lockdown orders still in flux, JOANN needed agile and flexible advertising technology," said Talia Wachtel, VP Client Management, Tiger Pistol. "Tiger Pistol's Platform allowed JOANN to rapidly deploy and update ads based on the status of each store, whether open for business, offering curbside or in-store pickup, or only offering ship-to-home service. JOANN can now easily manage its locations with the Tiger Pistol platform's ability to group JOANN's campaigns by county, state, or city according to local government orders, and giving JOANN the flexibility to change or pause these campaign groups in minutes."

The Tiger Pistol platform's unique capabilities enable brands to adapt their strategies to store openings and closings. Government orders may be lifting in areas, but with COVID-19 still looming and contact tracing ramping up, retailers still need a way to rapidly change store status within their advertisements, whether open for business, closed with only online ordering or curbside pickup, or closed for a couple days due to cleaning.

"Unlike other advertising platforms, Tiger Pistol can support a quick and responsive local strategy, ensuring that brands can more easily account for different scenarios," said Elliott. "With templatized local campaigns, the ability to shift creative and messaging based on store status, and easy tools to turn campaigns on or off based on changing local orders, Tiger Pistol gives brands the opportunity to deeply reach communities with both sales-driven and/or purpose-driven content."

"Tiger Pistol saw the value in our efforts to protect our communities, and approached us wanting to help spread the word about our Make to Give initiative," said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer, JOANN. "Once we saw the platform's capabilities, particularly the ability to provide accurate information down to each store location, we knew there was an opportunity to inspire more customers and create a much stronger local connection. We're thankful for the support of our efforts, and the impact this platform and services have made on our initiative."

Learn more about JOANN Stores and its 'Make to Give' initiative .

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol has been recognized by Digiday as the Best Social Media Marketing Platform , by Street Fight for Best Social Media Campaign , by AdExchanger for Best Social Media Campaign, and by Localogy as Best Localized Marketing Campaign . Tiger Pistol Ranks in the Top 100 on the Inc. 5000 List of Texas's Fastest Growing Private Companies and in the top 5 among advertising and marketing companies. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About JOANN Stores

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's leading fabric and craft retailer has grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. For store locations, project ideas, and a full product offering, visit joann.com .

